Superstar mare Winx retains top spot in world rankings

She's the superstar of Australian racing, but Winx is also rated No.1 worldwide after she retained top spot ...

Posted: Aug. 10, 2018 9:15 AM
Updated: Aug. 10, 2018 9:15 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

She's the superstar of Australian racing, but Winx is also rated No.1 worldwide after she retained top spot in the Longines World's Best Racehorse Rankings.

Winx is tied with the legendary Black Caviar on 25 straight victories, but she will bid to go one better when she returns to racing at Royal Randwick in Sydney on August 18 -- attempting a third straight win in the $500,000 Winx Stakes, a race renamed in her honor.

The Chris Waller-trained seven-year-old leads the Longines standings ahead of Poet's Word, the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes winner at Ascot, and US Horse of the Year Gun Runner, who won the 2017 Breeders' Cup Classic and the $16 million Pegasus World Cup in January before being retired to stud.

Winx and Poet's Word could be set for an epic duel in the prestigious Cox Plate in Melbourne in October after the Sir Michael Stoute-trained five-year-old featured among Tuesday's initial entry list for the $5 million classic at Moonee Valley.

READ: Superstar Winx joins Black Caviar at racing's peak

READ: Frankel: The rock 'n' roll racehorse who's scoring big at stud

Crystal Ocean, a narrow second behind Poet's Word in the King George, was fourth in the rankings ahead of Battaash and Frankel's son Cracksman in joint fifth.

Winx, who has won 18 Group 1 races in Australia and earned about $14 million, is rated at a mark of 130, one point clear of second and two ahead of Crystal Ocean. Alpha Centauri is the highest-rated Irish-trained horse at 122 in 13th place.

Visit CNN.com/horseracing for more news, features and videos

The mare is often compared to Australia's greatest racehorse, Phar Lap, who clinched 37 wins from 51 starts, including the 1930 Melbourne Cup.

