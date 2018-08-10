Clear

Congress is trying to run away from immigration. This fall may not let them.

After two dramatic defeats of immigration legislation this year, Congress left for August recess eager to pu...

Posted: Aug. 10, 2018 6:57 AM
Updated: Aug. 10, 2018 6:57 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

After two dramatic defeats of immigration legislation this year, Congress left for August recess eager to put the issue in the rearview mirror, with consequential midterm elections looming in November.

But it might return to an unavoidable storm nonetheless.

DACA and Dream Act

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Immigration

Immigration politics

Immigration, citizenship and displacement

International relations and national security

Legislation

Political platforms and issues

Politics

Undocumented immigrants

US Congress

Donald Trump

Government bodies and offices

Political Figures - US

Political organizations

US federal government

US House of Representatives

US political parties

US Republican Party

US Senate

White House

Deportation

Major court decisions are looming on the fate of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, a popular policy that protects from deportation young undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children that President Donald Trump is seeking to end.

After arguments Wednesday in a Texas court, it is possible a judge could soon rule to end the program altogether -- which would directly conflict with other court decisions that the program must remain open, and likely blaze a fast track to the Supreme Court.

The House and Senate have each tried and failed to pass legislation that would have made DACA permanent this year, despite the vast majority of lawmakers saying it was a priority to do so.

On top of the looming DACA situation, Congress must pass government funding by the end of September, and Trump is pushing for more money for his border wall. The President has even threatened a government shutdown if he does not get the funding for the wall, though congressional leaders have said Trump apparently agreed to wait until after the midterm elections for that battle.

Throw in a fight over the next Supreme Court justice and the House Republican majority seemingly in serious jeopardy, and lawmakers may be returning to a mess they can't escape.

"This is the perfect storm of immigration that's coming to the doorsteps of the Republican Party, and they are not prepared," said Ali Noorani, executive director of the pro-immigration advocacy group National Immigration Forum.

The Senate and the House suffered bruising battles earlier this year trying to preserve DACA after Trump announced last September that he would end it.

In the Senate, a bipartisan compromise bill was defeated in February after a battle with the administration, and a White House-developed bill failed -- with fewer than 40 votes -- in the 100-member chamber.

In the House, Republicans negotiated for weeks on something that would work amid an insurrection by moderate members pushing for a DACA compromise. The result of those negotiations failed embarrassingly in June.

Once the courts ordered the administration to continue renewing DACA permits, some of the pressure was off Congress. Republican leadership in both chambers have shown no appetite to return to the issue, especially heading into a fraught election cycle.

Republicans' divisions on the program have been laid bare in the process, pitting hardline conservatives who refuse to accept any path to citizenship for DACA recipients against moderate Republicans from diverse districts who see it as their only acceptable outcome.

But the judge in the Texas DACA case is seen as particularly likely to rule the program has to be ended. That judge was the one to block a similar program from going into effect in 2014.

Meanwhile, appellate courts in California and New York are considering the orders to keep the program running, and another district court has ordered the government to reopen the program in full, including new applications.

The issue is likely to reach the Supreme Court regardless. But if those conflicting orders were to happen in the next month, as is increasingly likely, it could fast-track the issue for consideration this fall.

"As much as Republicans would love to avoid the topic of immigration in Congress, the fall of 2018 is lining up to be an epic immigration debate," Noorani said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Zionsville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Sun and clouds, plus rain for your Friday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Another weak cold front will move through Friday afternoon

Image

Police investigate overnight shooting

Image

Police investigate overnight shooting

Image

TH Rex take game one of championship

Image

Crime Stoppers: Forgery, Theft and Failure to Register as a Sex or Violent Offender

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Gathering Timber for Pioneer Village

Image

Honey Creek Mall Family Fun Night

Image

Drug Court press conference

Image

How is Terre Haute doing financially?

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday