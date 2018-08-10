5 things for August 10: Mideast airstrike, anthem protests, Puerto Rico, immigration

There's SO MUCH going on right now, so let's get straight to what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Mideast airstrike

There's outrage around the world this morning after dozens of schoolchildren died in an airstrike in northern Yemen. They were on a summer camp field trip when their bus was struck at their first stop -- a market. At least 50 were killed and 77 injured. The video images from local media show a hellish scene: tiny bodies under a destroyed bus. Video from hospitals shows boys who've lost limbs and a screaming child covered in blood.

The airstrike came from the Saudi Arabia-led coalition that's been leading a military campaign against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. The coalition said the missile was not aimed at the bus but at a "legitimate target." That did little to quell outrage over the deaths, with one UN official saying of the violence in Yemen, "Enough is enough." The UN secretary-general has called for an independent investigation.

2. NFL protests

The NFL pre-season ramped up last night, and so did the resumption of player protests during the National Anthem. Several players took a knee, raised a fist or didn't take the field during the anthem. The NFL said it won't punish the players for the demonstrations because its new policy regarding conduct surrounding the anthem is on hold until it reaches an agreement with the players union. The anthem controversy has been rumbling since 2016, when ex-NFL QB Colin Kaepernick knelt during the anthem to draw attention to racial injustice. President Trump, who has said kneeling players show "total disrespect for our great country," is sure to respond today.

3. Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico is quietly admitting what has long been suspected -- that the death toll after Hurricane Maria might be much higher than previously acknowledged. In a report to Congress, the US commonwealth's government says documents show that 1,427 more deaths occurred in the four months after the storm than what was "normal" over the prior four years. But authorities have not yet updated the death toll for the September 2017 storm, which stands for now at 64. George Washington University has been hired to review the death toll.

4. Immigration

An angry federal judge blasted the Trump administration and threatened to hold Attorney General Jeff Sessions in contempt after he learned that a pair of asylum-seekers were on a plane being deported to El Salvador at the same time that their attorney was in court fighting for their right to stay in the US. The judge said the immigrants should not be deported while their cases are pending. The immigrants were back in Texas yesterday evening, after their plane was quickly turned around on the ground in El Salvador.

Meanwhile, the parents of first lady Melania Trump became US citizens, obtaining their citizenship through a method the President has publicly attacked and vowed to end. Melania Trump sponsored Viktor and Amalija Knavs for their green cards, a source told CNN. It's the type of family visa that President Trump has blasted. Trump and his allies have called it "chain migration" and have tried to repeal it, saying it's harmful to the US.

5. Unite the Right rally

If you're going to Washington this weekend, you might want to steer clear of the area around the White House on Sunday evening. That's when the organizer of last year's white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, plans to hold a "white civil rights" rally in Lafayette Square park. Hundreds of white nationalists, neo-Nazis and Ku Klux Klan supporters are expected to show up, and they'll probably be met by a large contingent of counter-protesters. The rally in Virginia last year turned violent -- and left one woman dead -- and there are legitimate fears that this one could get out of hand, as well. DC police say they'll keep the two groups separate, while states of emergency have already been declared in Virginia and Charlottesville, where anti-racism protests are planned this weekend.

