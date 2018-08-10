Clear

The World Bank is getting in on blockchain

The World Bank is turning to blockchain to help it raise money.The international lender is planning t...

Posted: Aug. 10, 2018 6:58 AM
Updated: Aug. 10, 2018 6:58 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The World Bank is turning to blockchain to help it raise money.

The international lender is planning to issue what it says is the world's first global blockchain bond, a notable mainstream endorsement of the emerging technology.

Blockchain is best known as the technology underpinning bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. It serves as a digital record of financial transactions.

The World Bank has hired Commonwealth Bank of Australia to manage the bond, which is expected to raise as much as 100 million Australian dollars ($73 million).

Related: Malta wants to become 'Blockchain Island'

They have named it the "Blockchain Offered New Debt Instrument," or "bond-i," a nod to Sydney's famous Bondi Beach.

The World Bank follows German automaker Daimler, which used blockchain technology to issue a type of German bond in a pilot project last year.

Blockchain could hugely streamline the process of issuing bonds, which has been heavily reliant on physical paperwork for the past 200 years, according to James Wall, a senior institutional banking executive at Commonwealth Bank.

Moving the process to the blockchain could cut costs and speed up trading for both bond issuers and investors.

"The potential of this is that it could be a revolution for the capital markets," Wall told CNN on Friday. The bank has been experimenting with the technology for the past few years.

Blockchain has drawn interest from major banks and tech companies like Facebook and IBM. It allows transactions to quickly be carried out between people without interference or control by third parties, promising to improve security and reduce transaction costs.

Related: IBM's blockchain app store wants to help banks cut costs

In Australia, the country's stock exchange plans to switch to an entirely blockchain-based system to clear and settle stock trades by the end of 2020.

The World Bank, which provides loans to developing countries, said it issues between $50 billion and $60 billion a year in bonds.

"Our goal is to continue to harness innovation for the benefit of markets and our mission of ending poverty and boosting shared prosperity," World Bank Treasurer Arunma Oteh said in a statement.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Zionsville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Sun and clouds, plus rain for your Friday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Another weak cold front will move through Friday afternoon

Image

Police investigate overnight shooting

Image

Police investigate overnight shooting

Image

TH Rex take game one of championship

Image

Crime Stoppers: Forgery, Theft and Failure to Register as a Sex or Violent Offender

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Gathering Timber for Pioneer Village

Image

Honey Creek Mall Family Fun Night

Image

Drug Court press conference

Image

How is Terre Haute doing financially?

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday