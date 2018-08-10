Clear

Spike Lee says President Donald Trump is a 'bullhorn' for racism

Spike Lee believes that racists in America have been given the "green light" from the White House."Si...

Posted: Aug. 10, 2018 1:57 AM
Updated: Aug. 10, 2018 1:57 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Spike Lee believes that racists in America have been given the "green light" from the White House.

"Since [President Trump] has gotten into the White House it is not even a dog whistle, it's a bullhorn," Lee said. "We've seen a rise to the right. It's not just America, it's worldwide."

Arts and entertainment

Celebrities

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Movies

Spike Lee

US federal government

White House

Donald Trump

Political Figures - US

2017 Charlottesville white nationalist rally

Charlottesville

Continents and regions

Discrimination

North America

Protests and demonstrations

Racism and racial discrimination

Right-wing extremism

Societal issues

Society

Southeastern United States

The Americas

United States

Virginia

White supremacy and neo-Nazism

The two-time Academy Award nominee spoke to CNN's Anderson Cooper Thursday about his new film, "BlacKkKlansman," which tells the true story of Ron Stallworth, the first African-American detective in the Colorado Springs police force in the 1970s. It chronicles how Stallworth, played by John David Washington, manages to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan.

"BlacKkKlansman," is set to release Friday, one day before the one-year anniversary of a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that left counter-protester Heather Heyer dead.

Lee told Cooper that the release date for his latest film was intentional.

"The President of the United States had a chance to denounce hate," the director said. "The whole world saw what happened and he didn't do it."

Lee is no stranger to films about race in America, gaining notary with films like "Do The Right Thing" and "4 Little Girls."

Cooper went on to ask the director if he would sit down with President Trump to which Lee curtly answered "No."

Lee added that he refuses to call Trump by his name, instead referring to him as "Agent Orange."

When asked what he hoped the audience would get out of the fil, the director responded with a nod to his audience: "I'm very leery of providing takeaways -- I respect the audience's intelligence too much."

"But if we just look at this film, and look at the ending, we got to do better."

The film ends with archival footage from the Charlottesville rally.

"That was one of the things we wanted to do, connect the past to the present," Lee said.

"We did not want this to just be a history lesson, even though it took place in the '70s, we still wanted it contemporary," Lee added. "A lot of things, phrases, things like that, said way before the '70s were they was saying them and you hear them today in the lexicon of politics and guys in office.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
A warm overnight, with some fog.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

TH Rex take game one of championship

Image

Crime Stoppers: Forgery, Theft and Failure to Register as a Sex or Violent Offender

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Gathering Timber for Pioneer Village

Image

Honey Creek Mall Family Fun Night

Image

Drug Court press conference

Image

How is Terre Haute doing financially?

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Knox County Invasive Species Ordinance

Image

Aldi holds hiring spree

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday