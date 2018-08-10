Clear

Australians urged to get tested for syphilis after unborn baby dies

Australians are being urged to get tested for syphilis after a rise in cases of the sexually transmitted inf...

Posted: Aug. 10, 2018 1:57 AM
Updated: Aug. 10, 2018 1:57 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Australians are being urged to get tested for syphilis after a rise in cases of the sexually transmitted infection (STI), which recently caused the death of an unborn baby.

Around 1,340 cases of syphilis were recorded in Victoria in 2017, an increase of 41% on two years prior and a record high.

Australia

Continents and regions

Death rates

Diseases and disorders

Health and medical

Infant mortality

Infectious diseases

Oceania

Population and demographics

Population trends

Public health

Public health administration

Sexual and reproductive health

Sexually transmitted diseases

Society

Congenital diseases

Congenital syphilis -- the form of the infection passed from mother to child, which can cause serious birth defects and worse -- also saw a reemergence for the first time since 2004, with two cases recorded last year, including one instance of fetal death.

"Screening at risk groups, including antenatal screening, and adequate timely treatment of cases and sexual partners are crucial for the prevention of syphilis infections," an alert from the Victoria state health authority said Thursday.

A "large majority" of cases occur in males, the alert said, with almost three quarters reporting male sexual partners as the source of infection. Contracting syphilis makes the patient more susceptible to acquiring and transmitting HIV, the alert added.

Different groups at risk

Health.vic recommends that pregnant women and those of child-bearing age get tested for syphilis, as well as men who have sex with men and the female partners of bisexual men.

Heterosexual men and women who have multiple sexual partners, are intravenous drug users, or have returned from countries where syphilis rates are higher are also at risk, as are aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, sex workers and anyone who has previously been diagnosed with a different STI.

The alert said pregnant women who test positive should be referred to specialist treatment, and the sexual partners of patients who have the disease should be tested and treated immediately.

If detected early, syphilis is relatively easy to treat with antibiotics. It is contracted through direct contact with a syphilis sore during vaginal, anal, or oral sex, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Condoms are effective in guarding against syphilis transmission.

Rise in STIs

Last year, Australian health professionals highlighted an alarming rise in cases of another STI, gonorrhea, from 62 infections per 100,000 people to 101.

Of the 23,800 new cases of gonorrhea diagnosed in the country in 2016, about 75% of them were among men, according to the Annual Surveillance Report on HIV, viral hepatitis and sexually transmissible infections in Australia.

The reason behind the rise is not fully understood, experts said. They pointed to factors such as changes in sexual behavior, differences in screening and treatment practices, or differences in a particular strain in urban centers as possible explanations.

Significant increases in STIs are not limited to Australia. Cases of syphilis reported in England reached the highest level since 1949, according to new data on STIs released by UK health authorities.

Syphilis made up 7,137 of the 422,147 cases of sexually transmitted infections in 2017, a 20% increase from the previous year and a 148% increase since 2008. According to the report, gonorrhea cases also increased by 22% to 46,676.

In 2016 in the US Americans were infected with more than 2 million new cases of gonorrhea, syphilis and chlamydia, the highest number of these sexually transmitted diseases ever reported, the CDC said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
A warm overnight, with some fog.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

TH Rex take game one of championship

Image

Crime Stoppers: Forgery, Theft and Failure to Register as a Sex or Violent Offender

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Gathering Timber for Pioneer Village

Image

Honey Creek Mall Family Fun Night

Image

Drug Court press conference

Image

How is Terre Haute doing financially?

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Knox County Invasive Species Ordinance

Image

Aldi holds hiring spree

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday