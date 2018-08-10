Ex-Ohio State wrestler clarifies comment about congressman's awareness of abuse

A month ago, former Ohio State University wrestler Mark Coleman told a national newspaper that his former assistant coach, now an Ohio congressman, must have known about sexual abuse allegations against a team doctor.

"There's no way unless he's got dementia or something that he's got no recollection of what was going on at Ohio State," Coleman told The Wall Street Journal about Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who was an assistant wrestling coach during the time the doctor is accused of abusing athletes. "I have nothing but respect for this man. I love this man. But he knew as far as I'm concerned."

Jim Jordan Mark Coleman Political Figures - US Sports figures Continents and regions Government and public administration Government organizations - US Midwestern United States North America Ohio Politics Sports and recreation The Americas United States US Congress US House of Representatives Wrestling Crime, law enforcement and corrections Crimes against persons Criminal offenses Sex crimes

On Thursday, Coleman told CNN he wants to clarify his comment, and he stressed he has no direct knowledge that Jordan knew of any sexual abuse by Dr. Richard Strauss, a doctor at Ohio State.

More than 100 former students, including Coleman, have accused Strauss of sexual misconduct. They said the abuse took place between 1979 and 1997, the university has said. Strauss died in 2005.

"Maybe I spoke without thinking," Coleman said Thursday. "This has absorbed my life. Since I've said that, it's consumed me 24 hours a day, and I didn't like the way it was heading, the direction it was heading."

Coleman was a wrestler at Ohio State and then an assistant wrestling coach with Jordan in the 1990s.

Jordan denies knowing about any improper behavior while he was assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State between 1987 and 1995.

The university announced in April that it is investigating allegations of sexual misconduct by Strauss. The school has hired a law firm, Perkins Coie, to look into the claims made by former male athletes on 14 sports teams.

More than 150 people have been interviewed during the investigation, which is ongoing, according to Perkins Coie.

May have heard some 'locker room' talk

Coleman told CNN he no longer stands by his statement.

"I was angry and said words that I shouldn't have said," Coleman said. "He may have known about some locker room banter because we did joke about it in the locker room, but I don't know of anyone ever reporting it to Jim Jordan directly."

Coleman spoke to CNN on the phone. He did not want to appear on camera.

"I'm clarifying (the earlier statement) because it's been on my mind for a long time and I feel guilty that this happened, and I wanted to clarify it," he said. "Not change it. I said what I said."

Jordan is a high-profile representative who wants to replace GOP Rep. Paul Ryan as House speaker.

CNN is attempting to speak with someone from Jordan's office.