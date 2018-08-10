READ: A federal judge threatens to hold Jeff Sessions in contempt

Judge Emmet Sullivan threatened to hold Attorney General Jeff Sessions in contempt when he learned two plaintiffs were being deported to El Salvador while they were fighting for their right to stay in the US. He then blocked the Trump administration from deporting those asylum seekers for now while he weighs their case.
