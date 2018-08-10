Clear

Texas investigates reported death of young immigrant

Posted: Aug. 10, 2018 1:25 AM
Updated: Aug. 10, 2018 1:25 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Child welfare officials in Texas have launched an investigation into an allegation that a child died after leaving a residential center that houses immigrant families.

Patrick Crimmins, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, told CNN on Thursday the agency had received the child's name and opened an abuse/neglect investigation.

The age and gender of the child were not immediately known. Details on when the child was released from the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, when or how the child died or how long he or she was at the facility were not available.

Reports of the death surfaced earlier this month, but no details were released.

Texas officials said they could not start their inquiry earlier because they could not get the name "or any other necessary information."

When asked about the investigation, Immigration and Customs Enforcement said it did not have any information.

The law firm of Arnold & Porter said Wednesday it had been retained by the mother of a child "who tragically died after being detained by ICE ... in unsanitary conditions at the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley."

