Clear

Wake Forest assistant coach charged with assault in man's death

An assistant coach for the Wake Forest men's basketball team has been charged with assault after police say ...

Posted: Aug. 9, 2018 10:38 PM
Updated: Aug. 9, 2018 10:38 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

An assistant coach for the Wake Forest men's basketball team has been charged with assault after police say he punched a man in New York City. The victim later died.

Jamill Jones, 35, was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of Sandor Szabo, of Boca Raton, Florida. The two men got into a confrontation early Sunday in the borough of Queens, and Jones allegedly struck Szabo in the face, according to the New York Police Department.

Assault and battery

Coaches and trainers

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Homicide

Sports and recreation

Szabo fell back, hit his head on the pavement and lost consciousness, according to police. Police say Jones drove away from the scene, and Szabo was transported to a hospital, where on Tuesday he died from his injuries. Szabo had been treated for fractures to the left side of his face and the back of his head, and for bleeding on the brain, according to the complaint filed against Jones.

The medical examiner's office said it had not determined a cause of death.

It was not immediately clear why Jones, of Kernersville, North Carolina, and Szabo were in Queens, or whether the two men knew each other before the fight.

CNN was attempting to reach an attorney for Jones on Thursday night. Jones was arraigned in Queens Criminal Court Thursday evening, and he has been charged with third-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury to another person. Jones did not enter a plea, and he was released on his own recognizance. He was ordered to return to court on October 2.

Jones joined the Wake Forest basketball program in May 2017, according to the team's website. The Philadelphia native graduated from Arkansas Tech in 2008.

Wake Forest released a statement Thursday night saying, "We have just been made aware of this matter and we are gathering information. We will make a further statement after we learn more about the matter."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
A warm overnight, with some fog.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Knox County Invasive Species Ordinance

Image

Aldi holds hiring spree

Image

Remembering Dr. Garcia

Image

Head lice at Vigo County Schools and the new policy

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Margaret Avenue Beams are here

Image

Global Leadership Summit

Image

Alliance for a Healthier Indiana

Image

New trial date set for Jason Morales

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday