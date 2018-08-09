Wake Forest assistant coach charged with assault in man's death

An assistant coach for the Wake Forest men's basketball team has been charged with assault after police say he punched a man in New York City. The victim later died.

Jamill Jones, 35, was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of Sandor Szabo, of Boca Raton, Florida. The two men got into a confrontation early Sunday in the borough of Queens, and Jones allegedly struck Szabo in the face, according to the New York Police Department.

Assault and battery Coaches and trainers Crime, law enforcement and corrections Crimes against persons Criminal offenses Homicide Sports and recreation

Szabo fell back, hit his head on the pavement and lost consciousness, according to police. Police say Jones drove away from the scene, and Szabo was transported to a hospital, where on Tuesday he died from his injuries. Szabo had been treated for fractures to the left side of his face and the back of his head, and for bleeding on the brain, according to the complaint filed against Jones.

The medical examiner's office said it had not determined a cause of death.

It was not immediately clear why Jones, of Kernersville, North Carolina, and Szabo were in Queens, or whether the two men knew each other before the fight.

CNN was attempting to reach an attorney for Jones on Thursday night. Jones was arraigned in Queens Criminal Court Thursday evening, and he has been charged with third-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury to another person. Jones did not enter a plea, and he was released on his own recognizance. He was ordered to return to court on October 2.

Jones joined the Wake Forest basketball program in May 2017, according to the team's website. The Philadelphia native graduated from Arkansas Tech in 2008.

Wake Forest released a statement Thursday night saying, "We have just been made aware of this matter and we are gathering information. We will make a further statement after we learn more about the matter."