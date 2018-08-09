Clear

Trump tweets "Space Force all the way!"

The administration has announced plans to establish a space force by 2020. Trump's crowds, Margaret Talev of Bloomberg reports, love it. "It reminds them of the optimism of you know man on the moon and trying to beat Russia...it is that kind of nostalgia that I think as a political tool he is harnessing."

President Donald Trump's re-election team seized on his administration's push for a "Space Force" on Thursday, pledging to sell branded merchandise to his supporters.

"President Trump wants a SPACE FORCE -- a groundbreaking endeavor for the future of America and the final frontier," read an email from the Trump campaign. "As a way to celebrate President Trump's huge announcement, our campaign will be selling a new line of gear."

The letter from campaign manager Brad Parscale then invited supporters to vote on the campaign's logo for the proposed military branch. The campaign email followed efforts from the Trump administration on the same day to drum up support for the proposal and outline how the Pentagon would take its first steps.

Vice President Mike Pence delivered a speech where he called for the creation of a new military service for space by 2020, building on Trump's previous calls for one, and Trump issued a tweet on Thursday where he said, "Space Force all the way!"

The Department of Defense provided a report to Congress calling for the creation of US Space Command, and officials told CNN that the command would likely include existing military resources and personnel, like the US Air Force's Space Command.

Establishing a new military service geared at space would be a massive undertaking and require action from Congress both to establish the service and provide funding.

