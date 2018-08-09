Clear

Gilad Shalit Abduction Fast Facts

Here is a look at the abduction of Gilad Shalit, an Israeli soldier captured and imprisoned by the military ...

Posted: Aug. 9, 2018 2:54 PM
Updated: Aug. 9, 2018 2:54 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here is a look at the abduction of Gilad Shalit, an Israeli soldier captured and imprisoned by the military wing of Hamas from 2006 to 2011.

Personal:
Birth date: August 28, 1986

Armed forces

Gaza

Hamas

Israel

Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Military

Palestinian Territory

Unrest, conflicts and war

Fast Facts

Gilad Shalit

International relations

International relations and national security

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Kidnappings and abductions

Conflicts and wars

Continents and regions

Misc people

Birth place: Naharia, Israel

Father: Noam Shalit

Mother: Aviva Shalit

Military service: Israel Defense Forces (IDF), 2005-2012, Sergeant major

Other Facts:
Shalit was 19 at the time of his capture.

Dual citizen of France and Israel.

While in captivity, Shalit was promoted three times, from corporal to ultimately sergeant major.

Timeline:
July 2005 - Begins his military service with IDF's tank corps.

June 25, 2006 - Shalit is captured by Palestinian militants. The Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs issues a detailed statement about the abduction.

June 28, 2006 - Israel launches a military incursion into southern Gaza to rescue Shalit.

June 30, 2006 - A doctor tells an Israeli state-run television station that he has seen Shalit and treated him for injuries.

June 2007 - An audiotape is released, in which Shalit says his health is deteriorating and he's in need of long term hospitalization.

June 2008 - Shalit's parents receive a letter from their son.

October 2009 - The Israeli government receives a video of Shalit, proving that he's still alive. In return, the government releases 20 Palestinian female prisoners.

June 2010 - Shalit's parents lead a 12-day march from their home in northern Israel to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office in Jerusalem. There, they set up a protest tent to draw attention to their son's plight. The tent remains outside the prime minister's office for more than a year.

October 2011 - Netanyahu announces that a prisoner swap deal has been struck with Hamas. Shalit will be freed in exchange for the release of more than 1,000 Palestinian prisoners.

October 18, 2011 - Shalit returns home while 477 Palestinian inmates are freed in phase one of the prisoner swap.

December 18, 2011 - Phase two of the prisoner swap takes place and 550 Palestinian prisoners are released. Israel releases a total of 1,027 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for Shalit.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Zionsville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Sunny and summer hot!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

The Half Moon Half

Image

Union Hospital NICU celebrates 50 years

Image

The viewing area is sandwiched in between two weather makers.

Image

Rex win West Division playoff series

Image

A couple of spots of rain are hanging around, when will it go away?

Image

What's driving the truck driver shortage?

Image

Danny Etling ready for preseason

Image

Ricky Brookins

Image

Repaving project on Poplar Street

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton