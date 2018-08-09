Clear

Lindsay Lohan slammed for saying #MeToo makes women 'look weak'

Lindsay Lohan has come under fire for comments she made about the #MeToo movement.In ...

Posted: Aug. 9, 2018 2:55 PM
Updated: Aug. 9, 2018 2:55 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Lindsay Lohan has come under fire for comments she made about the #MeToo movement.

In a recent interview with The Times, talk turned to Lohan's "old-school attitude to on-set politics" and a story about the actress stripping down for a sex scene in the Paul Schrader-directed film, "The Canyons."

The writer noted that Schrader also stripped when Lohan demured at doing so. Despite the experience, "Lohan claims to have had no negative, MeToo-worthy experiences working in the movies."

"I don't really have anything to say," Lohan told the publication. "I can't speak on something I didn't live, right?"

Lohan added she is "very supportive of women" but "can't go along with the 'attention-seekers' or trial by social media," according to The Times.

"If it happens at that moment, you discuss it at that moment," Lohan said. "You make it a real thing by making it a police report. I'm going to really hate myself for saying this, but I think by women speaking against all these things, it makes them look weak when they are very strong women. You have these girls who come out, who don't even know who they are, who do it for the attention. That is taking away from the fact that it happened."

The remarks were met with backlash.

"@lindsaylohan⁩ is canceled," actress/director Aisha Tyler tweeted. "Forever."

The "Mean Girls" star, who has a forthcoming MTV reality show, made headlines last year when she defended Harvey Weinstein in a now deleted Instagram video.

"He's never harmed me or did anything to me. We've done several movies together," she said. "I think everyone needs to stop; I think it's wrong. So stand up."

CNN has reached out to Lohan's rep for comment.

