BET praised for 'Killer Curves'

A documentary on black market butt augmentation has viewers praising BET for stirring the conversation about...

Posted: Aug. 9, 2018 2:56 PM
Updated: Aug. 9, 2018 2:56 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A documentary on black market butt augmentation has viewers praising BET for stirring the conversation about body image.

"Killer Curves: Bodies to Die For" is executive-produced and narrated by "Power" star La La Anthony and debuted on the network Wednesday as part of the BET "Truth Series."

Black Entertainment Television

Companies

It included stories of women who have wrecked their health or even died chasing the perfect rear end, sometimes using illegal injections.

Related: Black market butt injections: dangerous and deadly

"For decades, the ideal female body type was said to be tall and thin. In recent years however, the rise of video vixens and reality TV stars have redefined and influenced that image in a profound way," a news release for the project stated. "Today, thousands of women are resorting to risky body modifications with an obsession to emulate the exaggerated curves of the hottest pop culture female figures."

Singer and reality star K. Michelle is one woman who talks about her struggles with body image and augmentation.

"After I got my butt shots, I felt like I had confidence, but then (I had) headaches all the time," she said. "I couldn't even walk."

Social media lit up Wednesday night with applause for the doc.

"This documentary is heartbreaking, real & raw," one person tweeted. "I hope the world is watching."

