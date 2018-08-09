NOAA forecasts below-normal Atlantic hurricane season

A new forecast from NOAA now says there is a likelihood of a below-normal Atlantic hurricane season, citing a developing El Nino, lower-than-normal sea surface temperatures, stronger wind shear and drier air.
The update is a change from the forecast in late May that called for a normal to slightly above normal season.
An average season in the Atlantic sees 12 named storms, six hurricanes, and three major hurricanes.
