Clear

'Insatiable' feeds appetite for juicy, Southern-fried soap

"Insatiable" is an unexpected little gem, a series so floridly over the top as to feel like a send-up of 198...

Posted: Aug. 9, 2018 2:58 PM
Updated: Aug. 9, 2018 2:58 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

"Insatiable" is an unexpected little gem, a series so floridly over the top as to feel like a send-up of 1980s soap operas on 21st-century steroids. Everyone, seemingly, is hot for someone they can't have or who's utterly oblivious to their interest, in a Netflix series that throws together teen beauty pageants, raging hormones and closeted desires in one surprisingly binge-worthy stew.

The premise almost defies description, embarking on this wildly cheeky ride from the heavily narrated perspective of two characters: Bob Armstrong ("The Good Wife's" Dallas Roberts), an attorney with a hard-to-explain fascination with coaching pageant contestants; and Patty (Debby Ryan, grown up since her Disney Channel days), a once overweight teenager who, after an encounter that leaves her with her jaw wired shut, sheds pounds and suddenly discovers that life is different on the other side of high-school hotness.

Broadcasting industry

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Contests and competitions

Digital and streaming video

Internet and WWW

Internet broadcasting

Media industry

Movie and video industry

Netflix Incorporated

Pageants

Streaming media

Technology

"Pretty girls don't have to settle," Bob tells Patty, lusting after her not in a sexual way, but rather as raw material with the potential to be molded into a pageant queen -- a "diamond in the rough," as he puts it, who he wants to guide through something called the Miss Magic Jesus competition.

Patty, however, is drawn to Bob -- or perhaps flattered by the attention -- while completely unaware that her best friend Nonnie (Kimmy Shields) is secretly pining for her. Bob, meanwhile, has a huge chip on his shoulder regarding another lawyer, also named Bob (Christopher Gorham), resenting everything from his chiseled abs to his picture-perfect family, which includes, yes, a daughter (Erinn Westbrook) who's already a veteran of the pageant circuit.

Created by Lauren Gussis (whose credits include the darkly comic "Dexter"), "Insatiable" pushes the envelope on several fronts, beginning with its portrayal of heavily sexualized teens, some of whom wind up dallying with willing adults. For the most part, though, the show sets up provocative situations, dances up to the edge of icky and then cleverly steps back, while continuing to advance the plot with one twist after another over the course of its first season.

The sexual shenanigans unfold against a backdrop of Southern morality and bible-thumping, offering a not-so-subtle commentary about rampant hypocrisy among those who occupy the pews. Think "Chrisley Knows Best" meets "Real Housewives," only with better writing.

Perhaps foremost, "Insatiable" feels like one of those shows that validates Netflix's let's-throw-a-lot-of-stuff-at-the-wall-and-see-what-sticks strategy. While that produces its share of misfires, in this case it yields a show without a particularly high concept or big-name stars (Alyssa Milano plays a supporting role as Bob's wife, who, not surprisingly, has her own secret crush) that delivers simply by virtue of its execution.

"Insatiable" won't be for everybody, but thanks to Netflix's business model, it doesn't have to be. For those with a taste for its salty pleasures, the first gulp of this juicy, Southern-fried dramedy should be enough to leave them craving more.

"Insatiable" premieres Aug. 10 on Netflix.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Zionsville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Sunny and summer hot!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

The Half Moon Half

Image

Union Hospital NICU celebrates 50 years

Image

The viewing area is sandwiched in between two weather makers.

Image

Rex win West Division playoff series

Image

A couple of spots of rain are hanging around, when will it go away?

Image

What's driving the truck driver shortage?

Image

Danny Etling ready for preseason

Image

Ricky Brookins

Image

Repaving project on Poplar Street

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton