Clear

'Flip or Flop' ex-couple announces they are back

When Christina and Tarek El Moussa announced in late 2016 they were ending their marriage after seven years,...

Posted: Aug. 9, 2018 2:58 PM
Updated: Aug. 9, 2018 2:58 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

When Christina and Tarek El Moussa announced in late 2016 they were ending their marriage after seven years, fans worried it would mean an end to their wildly popular HGTV series, "Flip or Flop."

Related: 'Flip or Flop' stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa split

The series continued, even as the couple divorced, but news that Christina was branching out with a new show again stirred concerns that "Flip or Flop" would soon end.

Well, worry no more: Christina announced Wednesday that the show is definitely still on.

Related: Christina El Moussa lands solo HGTV show

"We're baaacckkk!!! #FlipOrFlop was just picked up by @hgtv for 15 new episodes!!" read the caption on a video she posted of her and her ex on Instagram. "Look for Season 8 to premiere in Spring 2019."

The pair, who have a young son and daughter, released a statement at the time of their split.

"Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage," they said. "We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed."

They also said they were planning to focus on their children and continue to work together.

Related: 'Flip or Flop's' Tarek El Moussa speaks out

HGTV execs said they were fully supportive of however the former couple planned to handle it and assured fans that season.

"When it comes to matters related to their own family, we respect their privacy and honor any decision that works best for them and their children," the network said in a statement provided to CNN. "HGTV is currently airing episodes of 'Flip or Flop' and the series will continue production as scheduled."

In the video posted Wednesday, Tarek El Moussa sounded just as stoked as his ex-wife that the eighth season was happening.

"I know we've been around for a really, really long time, but we are back," he said. "We're ready to flip some houses!"

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Zionsville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Sunny and summer hot!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

The Half Moon Half

Image

Union Hospital NICU celebrates 50 years

Image

The viewing area is sandwiched in between two weather makers.

Image

Rex win West Division playoff series

Image

A couple of spots of rain are hanging around, when will it go away?

Image

What's driving the truck driver shortage?

Image

Danny Etling ready for preseason

Image

Ricky Brookins

Image

Repaving project on Poplar Street

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton