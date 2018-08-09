Clear

Gangsters persuaded people to have their limbs smashed in insurance scam, police say

Sicilian gangs persuaded drug addicts, alcoholics and people with mental health issues to have their limbs b...

Posted: Aug. 9, 2018 2:58 PM
Updated: Aug. 9, 2018 2:58 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Sicilian gangs persuaded drug addicts, alcoholics and people with mental health issues to have their limbs broken and then staged fake car accidents to get hundreds of thousands of euros as insurance payouts, according to police, who have broken up the scam.

Prosecutors in Palermo said 11 people, who were part of two connected criminal organizations, were arrested for taking part in the scheme that resulted in the January 2017 death of a Tunisian man during the staging of one of those accidents.

Controlled substances

Drugs and society

Health and medical

Society

Substance abuse

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal offenses

Fraud and financial crimes

Insurance fraud

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Health care

Health insurance

Insurance

Traffic accidents

Gangsters picked their victims -- mostly the young and vulnerable with histories of drug addiction, poverty, alcoholism and mental health issues -- and with the promise of a wealthy insurance compensation crushed their arms and legs, police said in a statement that CNN obtained. The suspects often used 20-kilogram (44-pound) cast-iron weights similar to those in gyms, authorities said.

A nurse at Civico hospital in Palermo is accused of providing anesthetics from her workplace to help those injured to cope with their pain.

Then the gang would stage a fake accident by hiring false witnesses and recovering the vehicles involved to cash in between 100,000 and 150,000 euros (about $116,000 to $174,000) from insurance payouts.

The victims, who were reduced to using wheelchairs or crutches after being seriously injured, received as little as a few hundred euros from the scheme, police said.

Rodolfo Ruperti, head of the Palermo police operations squad, told local media the gang lured about 20 people in three months into the scam.

"The victims were always a little complacent as in the first part of the scheme they would give their consent," he said, "although we don't know whether they were (of) sound mind."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Zionsville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Sunny and summer hot!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

The Half Moon Half

Image

Union Hospital NICU celebrates 50 years

Image

The viewing area is sandwiched in between two weather makers.

Image

Rex win West Division playoff series

Image

A couple of spots of rain are hanging around, when will it go away?

Image

What's driving the truck driver shortage?

Image

Danny Etling ready for preseason

Image

Ricky Brookins

Image

Repaving project on Poplar Street

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton