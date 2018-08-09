The largest wildfire in California history has burned for nearly two weeks, and the massive inferno is still growing.
This animation shows how the twin blazes, collectively named the Mendocino Complex Fire, exploded in size this month and has scorched an area bigger than Los Angeles. California fire officials predict it'll take a month before it's contained.
Accidents, disasters and safety
Arrests
California
California wildfires
Continents and regions
Crime, law enforcement and corrections
Criminal law
Donald Trump
Fire prevention and safety
Firefighters and firefighting
Fires
Labor and employment
Law and legal system
Law enforcement
Natural disasters
North America
Political Figures - US
Safety issues and practices
Southwestern United States
The Americas
United States
Wildfires
Workers and professionals
Explosions
Mendocino has now surpassed the Thomas Fire, which until now was the largest fire in the state's history. It took firefighters more than six months to extinguish it.
Here is a look at the 10 fires that consumed the most acres in California.
The Mendocino Complex Fire is not the only major fire consuming parts of California. Firefighters are battling more than a dozen others in the state.
Related Content
- Mendocino Fire is largest in California history
- How the Mendocino fire, in just days, exploded into the largest in California history
- California fire explodes in size, is now largest in state history
- Thomas Fire now third-largest wildfire in modern California history
- Thomas Fire is the largest blaze in California history
- Firefighters battle largest fire in CA history
- Largest transgender cast in TV history
- Thomas Fire, once largest in California history, is now 100% contained
- Thomas Fire on course to become California's largest-ever wildfire
- $191.1M Powerball jackpot claimed in Louisiana, largest in state history