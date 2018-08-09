Clear

How the Mendocino fire, in just days, exploded into the largest in California history

The largest wildfire in California history has burned for nearly two weeks, and the massive inferno is still...

Posted: Aug. 9, 2018 9:11 AM
Updated: Aug. 9, 2018 9:11 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The largest wildfire in California history has burned for nearly two weeks, and the massive inferno is still growing.

This animation shows how the twin blazes, collectively named the Mendocino Complex Fire, exploded in size this month and has scorched an area bigger than Los Angeles. California fire officials predict it'll take a month before it's contained.

Explosions

Mendocino has now surpassed the Thomas Fire, which until now was the largest fire in the state's history. It took firefighters more than six months to extinguish it.

Here is a look at the 10 fires that consumed the most acres in California.

The Mendocino Complex Fire is not the only major fire consuming parts of California. Firefighters are battling more than a dozen others in the state.

