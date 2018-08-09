Clear

Sardinia fines sand thieves up to $3,480

The stunning Italian island of Sardinia has long bee...

Posted: Aug. 9, 2018 9:12 AM
Updated: Aug. 9, 2018 9:12 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The stunning Italian island of Sardinia has long been a coveted tourist destination -- thanks to its miles of spotless sandy beaches.

If you visit Sardinia and fall under the island's spell, you might want to take a slice of the isle home with you -- but if you're thinking of pilfering a pocket of the shoreline's golden grains, you should think again.

Beaches

Continents and regions

Destinations and attractions

Europe

Italy

Points of interest

Sardinia

Southern Europe

Tourism

Travel and tourism

This week a tourist, Naples-born but resident in the UK, was fined the equivalent of more than $1000 when authorities discovered that the visitor had stolen sand from a beach near the Northern city of Olbia, according to local paper L'Unione Sarda.

Sand thieves are now being warned that they could be fined anywhere from €500 (roughly $580) to €3,000 (roughly $3,482) if they are caught with sand, pebbles or shells taken from Sardinia's beaches.

'Robbed and plundered'

Tourists may not be aware of the severity of their crime when they fill a bottle or plastic bag with sand and take it home.

But in recent years, authorities in Sardinia have cracked down on sand theft and are stressing the consequences of this robbery.

The German Embassy in Rome posted a warning on Facebook to those potentially considering stealing sand, explaining it causes "significant damage."

Beaches have clear signs warning that these offenses will not be tolerated.

Sand thieves are usually spotted at airports, where customs officials can search bags or the sand might get picked up by airport scanners.

A local Facebook page, "Sardegna Rubata e Depredata" -- translated as "Sardinia, robbed and plundered" -- campaigns against the pilfering of Sardinia's beaches.

Locals and authorities are keen to find a balance between encouraging tourism and discouraging theft.

On the Sardininan island of Budelli, La Spiaggia Rosa -- a beautiful beach colored pink thanks to the local microorganisms -- has been cordoned off since the 1990s to protect its blush-colored sand from erosion due to tourism.

Budelli's sole resident, Mauro Morandi -- a former recluse who has become an Internet sensation thanks to his Instagram account which showcases his photographs of the island -- spoke to CNN Travel earlier in 2018 about protecting the islands beaches.

According to Morandi, showing visitors the beauty of the beaches helps protect them.

"I am very satisfied with my visibility, because I think it can help to appreciate the beauty [and] therefore the respect and protection of nature," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Sunny and summer hot!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The Half Moon Half

Image

Union Hospital NICU celebrates 50 years

Image

The viewing area is sandwiched in between two weather makers.

Image

Rex win West Division playoff series

Image

A couple of spots of rain are hanging around, when will it go away?

Image

What's driving the truck driver shortage?

Image

Danny Etling ready for preseason

Image

Ricky Brookins

Image

Repaving project on Poplar Street

Image

Back to school for homeschooled kids

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton