Dozens of children, most believed to be under the age of 10, have been killed after a Saudi-led coalition airstrike hit a school bus in northern Yemen Thursday.
The bus was hit as it was driving through a market in the rebel-held province of Saada, according to the Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV.
Bombings
Children
Continents and regions
Demographic groups
Families and children
Family members and relatives
Middle East
Middle East and North Africa
Military
Military operations
Population and demographics
Society
Unrest, conflicts and war
Yemen
Education
International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement
Non-profit and NGO organizations
School facilities and transportation
School transportation
Saudi Arabia
The children were on their way to summer camps, Yahya Sha'em, head of the Houthi-held health office in Saada told CNN.
The International Committee of the Red Cross said it was sending supplies to ICRC-supported hospitals to support an influx of casualties.
The Saudi-led coalition called the airstrike a "legitimate military operation," and a retaliation to a Houthi ballistic missile that targeted the kingdom's Jizan province on Wednesday night, according to Saudi Arabia's official news agency.
"The targeting that happened today in Saada province was legal military action to target elements that planned and executed the targeting of civilians in the city of Jizan last night, killing and wounding civilians," the Saudi Press Agency cited official coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki as saying.
One person was killed in that attack, Saudi state media reported.
Houthi media broadcast gruesome footage appearing to show the dead bodies of children. Other footage showed a young boy carrying a UNICEF backpack being escorted to a hospital, his face bloodied as medical staff tried to treat his injuries.
Witnesses that CNN spoke to said the attack could be heard from neighboring districts.
Related Content
- Dozens dead after school bus carrying children hit by airstrike
- Dozens dead after school bus hit by airstrike
- Dozens reported killed in airstrikes on Syrian village
- Russian airstrikes hit rebel-controlled Idlib
- Airstrikes hit Syria, but Assad is unfazed
- Train carrying members of Congress hits truck, 1 dead
- Charter bus carrying high school band students crashes off interstate
- Bus carrying students crashes in Alabama
- Dozens gathered to support separated children
- Airstrikes hit Syrian enclave where many are fleeing, activists say