Clear

Thai former 'jet set monk' Wiraphon Sukphon given 114-year sentence

A former Thai monk, known as the "jet set monk" for his lavish lifestyle, has been convicted of crimes carry...

Posted: Aug. 9, 2018 9:12 AM
Updated: Aug. 9, 2018 9:12 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A former Thai monk, known as the "jet set monk" for his lavish lifestyle, has been convicted of crimes carrying a total prison sentence of 114 years, his lawyer told CNN.

Wiraphon Sukphon was found guilty of fraud, money laundering and computer crime, and sentenced to two to three years in prison for more than 40 complaints, lawyer Phanu Sookwanli said.

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal convictions

Criminal law

Criminal offenses

Digital crime

Law and legal system

Leisure and lifestyle

Luxurious living

Technology

Verdicts

Asia

Continents and regions

Southeast Asia

Thailand

However, under Thai law the maximum prison sentence for a combined set of charges against property is 20 years, so Wiraphon, who's in his late thirties, is likely to be released before he's 60.

His lawyers have 30 days to submit an appeal, or ask for an extension to appeal.

"He will remain in jail, but we are for sure going to appeal to the next court," Phanu said.

Wiraphon is also facing another criminal charge, of raping an underaged girl. The verdict for this is expected in October 2018.

He gained notoriety when he appeared in a YouTube video in 2013 holding wads of cash on a private plane. The disgraced former monk, who claimed to be the reincarnation of a respected monk who lived several decades ago, was accused of ignoring his Buddhist vows of celibacy and simple, moral living.

He was officially defrocked upon his return to Thailand in 2017 following a US court's ruling on an extradition request from Thailand's Department of Special Investigations (DSI). The arrest warrant for Wiraphon was issued in 2014, and local media reported that he was arrested in the US in 2016.

He owned at least 83 automobiles and a list of properties that include plots of land, houses and condominiums, according to the DSI. Donations over the past decade, from poor supporters as well as rich backers, had helped him amass his total wealth, according to investigators.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Sunny and summer hot!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The Half Moon Half

Image

Union Hospital NICU celebrates 50 years

Image

The viewing area is sandwiched in between two weather makers.

Image

Rex win West Division playoff series

Image

A couple of spots of rain are hanging around, when will it go away?

Image

What's driving the truck driver shortage?

Image

Danny Etling ready for preseason

Image

Ricky Brookins

Image

Repaving project on Poplar Street

Image

Back to school for homeschooled kids

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton