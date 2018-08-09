Clear

Lombok hit by 5.9 magnitude tremor days after deadly earthquake

Four days after a massive earthquake...

Posted: Aug. 9, 2018 3:41 AM
Updated: Aug. 9, 2018 3:41 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Four days after a massive earthquake killed at least 347 people on the Indonesian island of Lombok, a 5.9 magnitude tremor hit the island, sending frightened residents onto the streets.

Thursday's seismic event follows a 6.9 magnitude quake Sunday that flattened homes and stranded thousands of people on Lombok's northern coast and the nearby Gili Islands.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Earthquakes

Lodging

Natural disasters

Resorts and spas

Travel and tourism

Asia

Continents and regions

Indonesia

Southeast Asia

The northern part of Lombok is more residential and less developed than the resort-filled south. Thursday's quake could be felt on Bali, another popular resort island in Indonesia.

Endri Susanto, who runs a nongovernmental organization assisting with relief efforts, said the earthquake felt very strong in Mataram, a city on Lombok's west coast.

Susanto told CNN by phone that people started screaming when Thursday's quake hit. Soon after, ambulances started whizzing by, sounding their sirens. He said friends in central Lombok had told him that houses there had started to crack.

"More damage, more trauma, more loss -- people are scared," Susanto said. "People are very scared to go to their houses and very scared to stay in their houses."

Susanto predicted there would be less damage in the north, as most buildings had collapsed during Sunday's quake.

A third quake

It is the third major seismic event to hit Lombok in less than two weeks. A shallow, 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck on July 29, killing more than a dozen people and stranding hundreds on top of Mount Rinjani, a popular hiking area.

It's unclear how many people were directly affected by Thursday's quake, but the area surrounding its epicenter was hit hard Sunday.

More than 165,000 people have been displaced in the wake of the Sunday temblor, Indonesia National Disaster Management Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said, according to state-run Antara News Agency. Nearly 1,500 were injured, he said.

Sunday's quake also stranded tourists on Lombok and the popular Giili Islands to its west, famous for its white sand beaches and clear waters.

Photos from Indonesian rescue authorities showed thousands of people crowded on the beach awaiting rescue.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Zionsville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Partly Cloudy with Some Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rex win West Division playoff series

Image

A couple of spots of rain are hanging around, when will it go away?

Image

What's driving the truck driver shortage?

Image

Danny Etling ready for preseason

Image

Ricky Brookins

Image

Repaving project on Poplar Street

Image

Back to school for homeschooled kids

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Kevin issues a 'Rainbow Alert' - what does that mean?

Image

Honey Suckle clean up in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton