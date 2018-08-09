Clear

Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle dies aged 36, leaves message for supporters

Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle has died after a long battle with cancer, leaving a final message shared by hi...

Posted: Aug. 9, 2018 3:42 AM
Updated: Aug. 9, 2018 3:43 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle has died after a long battle with cancer, leaving a final message shared by his wife: "Thanks for your support, it meant the world."

The 36-year-old father of two "passed away peacefully" Wednesday night after spending time with his family, who announced last week that he had stopped receiving treatment for acute myeloid leukaemia.

Australia

Cancer

Continents and regions

Diseases and disorders

Golf

Health and medical

Oceania

Sports and recreation

Deaths and fatalities

Society

Lyle was initially diagnosed as a teenager in 1999, but it resurfaced twice, most recently last year. He is survived by his wife Briony, and daughters Lusi, 6, and Jemma, 2.

"It breaks my heart to tell everyone that Jarrod is no longer with us," Lyle's wife said in a statement released by Golf Australia. "He passed away peacefully at 8.20pm last night, having spent his final week in Torquay among his family and close friends."

"He asked that I provide a simple message: `Thanks for your support, it meant the world. My time was short, but if I've helped people think and act on behalf of those families who suffer through cancer, hopefully it wasn't wasted.'"

Lyle beat his cancer for a second time in 2013 to return to playing professionally in Australia and on the PGA Tour.

He reached a career-high 142nd in the world and won twice on the second-tier tour in the US.

Golf Australia described Lyle as "an epic fighter with an uncommon touch," highlighting the work he did for a cancer charity and his gregarious nature.

"All along, he was displaying not only great golf to the galleries, but spreading love and messages of hope and inspiration to thousands worldwide who admired his personable demeanor," it said.

Fellow Australian golfer Greg Chalmers was one of the first to react to the news:

"It is through a river of tears I say goodbye to my friend Jarrod Lyle," he tweeted. "A wonderful father, friend and golfer. Quick with a joke, didn't mind a beer, and just a pure joy to be around every day. Miss you mate. RIP."

World No. 1 Justin Thomas tweeted: "We lost a great one today. RIP, Jarrod. We will all be thinking about him and his family this week"

Former world No.1 Rory McIlroy paid tribute to Lyle. "The courage shown through his battle is an inspiration to all of us," he tweeted. "He made the world a better place. RIP mate."

South African Ernie Els, a four-time major champion, tweeted: "We are very sad to hear of Jarrod Lyle's passing. He fought a good fight and will be forever remembered for his courage, strength, perseverance and the light he brought to all of our lives."

Another former world No 1 Dustin Johnson tweeted: "Thoughts are with the Lyle family during this difficult time. Rest In Peace Jarrod."

In her statement, Lyle's wife Briony said: "Lusi, Jemma and I are filled with grief and now must confront our lives without the greatest husband and father we could ever have wished for."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Zionsville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Partly Cloudy with Some Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rex win West Division playoff series

Image

A couple of spots of rain are hanging around, when will it go away?

Image

What's driving the truck driver shortage?

Image

Danny Etling ready for preseason

Image

Ricky Brookins

Image

Repaving project on Poplar Street

Image

Back to school for homeschooled kids

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Kevin issues a 'Rainbow Alert' - what does that mean?

Image

Honey Suckle clean up in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton