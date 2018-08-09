Clear

Sessions: Group that backed baker who turned away gay couple not a 'hate group'

Attorney General Jeff Sessions came to the defense of the conservative group Alliance Defending Freedom in a...

Posted: Aug. 9, 2018 3:44 AM
Updated: Aug. 9, 2018 3:44 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Attorney General Jeff Sessions came to the defense of the conservative group Alliance Defending Freedom in a wide-ranging speech on religion Wednesday evening, taking direct aim at the Southern Poverty Law Center for labeling the conservative organization a "hate group."

"We are not going to partner with hate groups. Not on my watch," Sessions said.

Demographic groups

Gays and lesbians

Jeff Sessions

Political Figures - US

Population and demographics

Sex and gender issues

Society

Allied Democratic Forces

Belief, religion and spirituality

Alliance Defending Freedom is the group behind the lawsuit brought by a Colorado baker who refused to create a wedding cake for a same-sex couple and recently prevailed at the Supreme Court. Sessions came under fire last year for speaking to the group behind closed doors, but Wednesday's speech was streamed live on the group's Facebook page.

"When I spoke to ADF last year, I learned that the Southern Poverty Law Center had classified ADF as a 'hate group,' " Sessions said. "They have used this designation as a weapon and they have wielded it against conservative organizations that refuse to accept their orthodoxy."

"You and I may not agree on everything -- but I wanted to come back here tonight partially because I wanted to say this: You are not a hate group," Sessions added, prompting applause from the crowd.

In a statement on its website, Southern Poverty Law Center President Richard Cohen defended the designation.

"Just as sincerely held religious beliefs would not be a defense to a hate crime prosecution, vilifying others in the name of religion should not immunize a group from being designated as a hate group, in our view," Cohen said. "And it's ironic to suggest that the rights of ADF sympathizers are under attack when the ADF is doing everything in its power to deny the equal protection of the laws to the LGBT community."

Sessions went on to praise Alliance Defending Freedom's success at the Supreme Court and the baker, Jack Phillips, during his remarks Wednesday evening.

The court ruled in favor of Phillips in June, concluding that the Colorado Civil Rights Commission had showed hostility toward him based on his religious beliefs.

Last week, the Justice Department announced a new "Religious Liberty Task Force," which Sessions said would protect religious groups from persecution and had also drawn some attention.

"More than 100,000 people tweeted about it. It was the third most tweeted-about topic on Earth at one point that day," he said. "Late-night comedians joked about it. ... Some of them were pretty funny -- have to admit."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Zionsville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Partly Cloudy with Some Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rex win West Division playoff series

Image

A couple of spots of rain are hanging around, when will it go away?

Image

What's driving the truck driver shortage?

Image

Danny Etling ready for preseason

Image

Ricky Brookins

Image

Repaving project on Poplar Street

Image

Back to school for homeschooled kids

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Kevin issues a 'Rainbow Alert' - what does that mean?

Image

Honey Suckle clean up in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton