A good night for progressive -- and establishment -- Dems in Michigan

Gretchen Whitmer won a competitive primary for governor. Her victory is being painted as a win for the "establishment" because she defeated a young Muslim American doctor backed by the progressive wing. But she was also the first woman to serve as the Senate Democratic leader in Michigan, she is a mom and someone with a long record of defending workers and standing up for health care access and affordability. Democrats of all stripes should be proud that we may have a badass mom leading the state of Michigan as governor. It is not just a win for the establishment.

In the same state, Rashida Tlaib is an outspoken and energizing woman who is on track to become the first Muslim American woman elected to Congress. She relied on grassroots progressive support and rode a wave of anger at Donald Trump, gamely referring to his election as the "bat signal" that provoked many progressive women to run for office. She will bring necessary perspective, ideas and guts to Congress. Democrats of all political stripes should be proud that our party is going to have the first female Muslim American member of Congress. It is not just a win for the progressive movement.

Tlaib and Whitmer are not enemies. They probably both know they would not have won each other's respective primary, because Michigan is a diverse and eclectic state, just like the country as a whole.

It has become commonplace to refer to a candidate as the next "Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez" and for analysts to declare a political outcome as a win for the "establishment." Tuesday night's primary and special elections gave us another moment when chocking up wins for one side or the other was commonplace.

We can't change that pull toward horse-race analysis as a party, but we can't let it define us.

The 2016 primary race between Hilary Clinton and Bernie Sanders did pull open long-simmering debates about the direction of the party. Those are not healed. The only reason they aren't getting even more attention is because the Republican side is a bigger circus.

But the Democratic Party is a big tent and it has long been one. We lost in 2016, but we also won the presidency in 2008 and 2012. We won not as a divided party, but as a party with important disagreements about issues ranging from health care to foreign policy. We had shared core principles about who we represent, and we were committed to doing everything possible to make life better for the people who need help the most. Still, there were disagreements during the 2008 primary about whether we should talk to our adversaries and about how we approach health care.

We don't need to give up the core of who we are, but we need to be open to the movement of policies. In 2004, no Democratic candidate supported gay marriage in the primary. In 2020 if anyone opposed gay marriage they would be unelectable in a Democratic primary.

There is no question the issue of single payer health care will be a core debate topic in the 2020 Democratic primary. That is movement in the more progressive direction. And we should be excited about the energy coming from fresh, young and often progressive candidates.

But that does not require demonizing candidates and elected officials for representing the interests and the views of the people from their districts. The results of the Michigan primary races could serve as an example.

Tlaib and Whitmer have far more in common than they have that divides them. Both have the potential to be effective advocates for working people, for protecting entitlements, and for addressing health care needs from access to addiction. And both will be effective checks on the dangerous presidency of Donald Trump.

We have room for more than one flavor of candidate or voice in the Democratic Party. The battle should not be for power within, but for regaining power.