Clear

A good night for progressive -- and establishment -- Dems in Michigan

Gretchen Whitmer won a competitive primary for governor. Her victory is being painted as a win for the "est...

Posted: Aug. 8, 2018 8:51 PM
Updated: Aug. 8, 2018 8:51 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Gretchen Whitmer won a competitive primary for governor. Her victory is being painted as a win for the "establishment" because she defeated a young Muslim American doctor backed by the progressive wing. But she was also the first woman to serve as the Senate Democratic leader in Michigan, she is a mom and someone with a long record of defending workers and standing up for health care access and affordability. Democrats of all stripes should be proud that we may have a badass mom leading the state of Michigan as governor. It is not just a win for the establishment.

In the same state, Rashida Tlaib is an outspoken and energizing woman who is on track to become the first Muslim American woman elected to Congress. She relied on grassroots progressive support and rode a wave of anger at Donald Trump, gamely referring to his election as the "bat signal" that provoked many progressive women to run for office. She will bring necessary perspective, ideas and guts to Congress. Democrats of all political stripes should be proud that our party is going to have the first female Muslim American member of Congress. It is not just a win for the progressive movement.

Continents and regions

Government and public administration

Michigan

Midwestern United States

North America

Political organizations

Politics

The Americas

United States

US Democratic Party

US political parties

Demographic groups

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Minority and ethnic groups

Muslim Americans

Muslim people

Political candidates

Population and demographics

Primaries and caucuses

Society

US Federal elections

US Presidential elections

Tlaib and Whitmer are not enemies. They probably both know they would not have won each other's respective primary, because Michigan is a diverse and eclectic state, just like the country as a whole.

It has become commonplace to refer to a candidate as the next "Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez" and for analysts to declare a political outcome as a win for the "establishment." Tuesday night's primary and special elections gave us another moment when chocking up wins for one side or the other was commonplace.

We can't change that pull toward horse-race analysis as a party, but we can't let it define us.

The 2016 primary race between Hilary Clinton and Bernie Sanders did pull open long-simmering debates about the direction of the party. Those are not healed. The only reason they aren't getting even more attention is because the Republican side is a bigger circus.

But the Democratic Party is a big tent and it has long been one. We lost in 2016, but we also won the presidency in 2008 and 2012. We won not as a divided party, but as a party with important disagreements about issues ranging from health care to foreign policy. We had shared core principles about who we represent, and we were committed to doing everything possible to make life better for the people who need help the most. Still, there were disagreements during the 2008 primary about whether we should talk to our adversaries and about how we approach health care.

We don't need to give up the core of who we are, but we need to be open to the movement of policies. In 2004, no Democratic candidate supported gay marriage in the primary. In 2020 if anyone opposed gay marriage they would be unelectable in a Democratic primary.

There is no question the issue of single payer health care will be a core debate topic in the 2020 Democratic primary. That is movement in the more progressive direction. And we should be excited about the energy coming from fresh, young and often progressive candidates.

But that does not require demonizing candidates and elected officials for representing the interests and the views of the people from their districts. The results of the Michigan primary races could serve as an example.

Tlaib and Whitmer have far more in common than they have that divides them. Both have the potential to be effective advocates for working people, for protecting entitlements, and for addressing health care needs from access to addiction. And both will be effective checks on the dangerous presidency of Donald Trump.

We have room for more than one flavor of candidate or voice in the Democratic Party. The battle should not be for power within, but for regaining power.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Zionsville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Partly Cloudy with Some Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Repaving project on Poplar Street

Image

Back to school for homeschooled kids

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Kevin issues a 'Rainbow Alert' - what does that mean?

Image

Honey Suckle clean up in Terre Haute

Image

Overflow at the Parke-Vermillion shelter

Image

Bloomfield Pool open for the rest of the summer

Image

AskRose kicks off at Rose-Hulman

Image

New lice policy for VCSC students

Image

First day of school for home schooled students

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton