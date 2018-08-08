Clear

Grant Gustin denounces 'double standard' in Instagram response to body shamers

The star of CW's "The Flash" has dealt out a speedy defense again body shamers who had unkind words about hi...

Posted: Aug. 8, 2018 8:52 PM
Updated: Aug. 8, 2018 8:52 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The star of CW's "The Flash" has dealt out a speedy defense again body shamers who had unkind words about his character's new outfit.

Grant Gustin, who has starred on the superhero drama since 2014, took to Instagram on Wednesday to defend himself after a photo leaked from set and fans got an unofficial preview of the costume he'll be wearing in the upcoming fifth season of the show.

Companies

Facebook

Instagram

"I've had 20+ years of kids and adults telling me or my parents I was too thin," Gustin wrote. "I've had my own journey of accepting it. But there's a double standard where it's ok to talk s--- about a dudes (sic) body."

Adding that he does his "best to stay in shape," Grant said he is "naturally thin" and admitted "gaining weight is a challenge for me."

"I'm happy with my body and who I am and other kids who are built like me and thinner than me should be able to feel the same way," he said. "Not only that, but they should be able to feel like THEY could be a superhero on tv or film or whatever it may be someday."

Gustin also defended his new wardrobe, saying the unofficial photo was "terrible" and that "it's a cool suit."

"I love the suit that has been designed for me, and I think when everyone sees it in its entirety, you will love it too."

Season 5 of "The Flash" premieres on the CW on October 9.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Zionsville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Partly Cloudy with Some Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Repaving project on Poplar Street

Image

Back to school for homeschooled kids

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Kevin issues a 'Rainbow Alert' - what does that mean?

Image

Honey Suckle clean up in Terre Haute

Image

Overflow at the Parke-Vermillion shelter

Image

Bloomfield Pool open for the rest of the summer

Image

AskRose kicks off at Rose-Hulman

Image

New lice policy for VCSC students

Image

First day of school for home schooled students

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton