Grant Gustin denounces 'double standard' in Instagram response to body shamers

The star of CW's "The Flash" has dealt out a speedy defense again body shamers who had unkind words about his character's new outfit.

Grant Gustin, who has starred on the superhero drama since 2014, took to Instagram on Wednesday to defend himself after a photo leaked from set and fans got an unofficial preview of the costume he'll be wearing in the upcoming fifth season of the show.

Companies Facebook Instagram

"I've had 20+ years of kids and adults telling me or my parents I was too thin," Gustin wrote. "I've had my own journey of accepting it. But there's a double standard where it's ok to talk s--- about a dudes (sic) body."

Adding that he does his "best to stay in shape," Grant said he is "naturally thin" and admitted "gaining weight is a challenge for me."

"I'm happy with my body and who I am and other kids who are built like me and thinner than me should be able to feel the same way," he said. "Not only that, but they should be able to feel like THEY could be a superhero on tv or film or whatever it may be someday."

Gustin also defended his new wardrobe, saying the unofficial photo was "terrible" and that "it's a cool suit."

"I love the suit that has been designed for me, and I think when everyone sees it in its entirety, you will love it too."

Season 5 of "The Flash" premieres on the CW on October 9.