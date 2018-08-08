She heckled Trump, then won primary election

A Michigan Democrat poised to become the first Muslim woman in Congress says that the election of President Donald Trump could be a reason for the historic number of women running for office across the country.

In an interview with CNN's Brooke Baldwin on "Newsroom" Wednesday, Rahsida Tlaib discussed how progressive women's drive to run for office was shaped by Trump's election.

"I think a lot of that drive does come from President Trump being in office and just the culture and atmosphere that he brings to that office and to our country," Tlaib said.

Tlaib also cited Trump as one of her own personal reasons for running for office. Tlaib was arrested two years ago for disrupting a Trump speech in downtown Detroit, where she shouted at him that "our kids deserve better" and encouraged him to read the Constitution.

"It was like it's our time and we have to march on and can't stand outside of the ring anymore," Tlaib said. "We have to actually have to run for office and we have to demand to have a seat at the table."

A record number of women are running for public office this year, but women still make up less than 20% of Congress.

Tlaib beat out a crowded field of Democratic opponents in the primary election on Tuesday and will not face a Republican opponent in the November general election. She can still be opposed by a write-in candidate, but she is the overwhelming favorite in the deeply Democratic district.