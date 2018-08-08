Trump begins 2018 fundraising blitz

President Donald Trump will attend a series of Republican fundraisers over the next week -- including Wednesday night -- and is predicting a coming "red wave" in the midterms and steps up his travel on behalf of GOP candidates.

Trump will attend a dinner with supporters at Bedminster, New Jersey, later Wednesday -- a fundraiser for Protect the House, the joint fundraising committee of Vice President Mike Pence and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy. A source involved with the fundraising committee said Protect the House will cover the expenses of the event Wednesday at the President's property -- meaning Trump National Golf Club will profit.

The event will be his second fundraiser of the week; Trump already attended a dinner for the National Republican Senate Committee on Monday at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster. And Trump will be back raising money on Monday when he fundraises for Rep. Claudia Tenney in Utica, New York, at an event that could cost donors up to $15,000 to attend.

The President's fundraising spree comes as Trump touts the successes of candidates he endorsed in several races on Tuesday. Although contests in Ohio and Kansas appeared too close to call on Wednesday, candidates Trump had endorsed were running ahead: Troy Balderson, running in a special House race in Ohio, had a narrow lead over his Democratic opponent, and Kris Kobach, a Trump loyalist running in the GOP gubernatorial primary in Kansas, was also slightly in the lead.

Trump's chosen candidates in Michigan's Republican Senate and gubernatorial primaries on Tuesday both earned the right to face off against Democratic candidates in the fall.

Highlighting his wins on Wednesday morning, Trump boasted that Republicans will win "as long as I campaign and/or support Senate and House candidates (within reason)."

And while Trump's successes have mostly occurred in Republican primaries -- which are quite different from the general election contests that will become the focus this fall -- the President has been stepping up his politically focused travel, and aides say he plans to fill his schedule with even more appearances on behalf of Republicans as the midterms approach.

Pence will not attend the Protect the House dinner on Wednesday evening, as he will be in Michigan for a GOP dinner. McCarthy was not listed on an internal memo for the event, according to a White House aide who saw it, but his office has not confirmed whether he will or won't attend.

Corey Lewandowski, Trump's former campaign manager, works with Great America Committee, Pence's PAC (Protect the House is a fundraising vehicle for Great America Committee). But a senior White House official said Lewandowski is not expected to attend the dinner, Trump's second major fundraiser of the week.

In addition to stepping up his fundraising activity, the President has also spent more time on the road for Republicans heading into the end of primary season.

Trump campaigned in Tampa, Florida, early last week before heading to rallies in Pennsylvania, where he campaigned on behalf of GOP Senate candidate Rep. Lou Barletta, and Ohio, where he campaigned on behalf of Balderson. After his working vacation in Bedminster this week, Trump will return to the trail on Monday with a campaign stop for Rep. Elise Stefanik in New York and the fundraiser for Tenney later in the day.