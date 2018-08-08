Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:

-- President Trump's legal team has responded to the special counsel about a possible interview regarding Russia's alleged interference in the US elections, his attorney, Rudy Giuliani, told CNN.

Crime, law enforcement and corrections Criminal offenses Crimes against persons Sex crimes Sexual assault Government and public administration Government bodies and offices US federal government White House

-- The Ohio special election for a House seat that's been in Republican hands for three decades was too close to call Tuesday night. That's an ominous sign for the GOP.

-- Rashida Tlaib will win the Democratic primary in Michigan's 13th district, likely paving the way for her to be the first Muslim woman to be elected to Congress in US history.

-- American CEOs pressed Trump on immigration over dinner, asking him to make it easier to hire "talented" people from other countries to work in the US.

-- New York congressman Chris Collins was charged with alleged securities fraud, wire fraud and false statements, the Justice Department announced.

-- China announced plans to put tariffs on $16 billion worth of US goods, the latest move in an escalating trade war.

-- A New Mexico couple told authorities months ago they thought a missing boy and his fugitive father were living in a filthy compound on their property. Now they're wondering why it took so long to search it.

-- The death toll from Sunday's devastating Indonesian earthquake has risen to more than 345.

-- An Indonesian woman was held captive in a cave for 15 years by a local spiritual healer who regularly raped her, police said.

-- Kenya's former 400m hurdles world champion, Nicholas Bett, has died after a car crash.

-- Doctors are struggling to contain the scourge of superbugs killing Malawi's babies.

-- A South Carolina company is planning to lay off almost all its workers because of the Trump administration's tariffs.

-- Carrie Underwood announced that she and her husband Mike Fisher are expecting their second child.

-- Trouble in paradise? Photos appear to show newly engaged Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin alternately crying and comforting each other -- and fans are worried.