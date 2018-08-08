Clear

World Youth Day Fast Facts

Here's some background information about ...

Posted: Aug. 8, 2018 8:53 PM
Updated: Aug. 8, 2018 8:53 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's some background information about World Youth Day, a day when Catholic youth and young adults between the ages of 16 and 35 gather to celebrate their faith.

July 22-27, 2019 - World Youth Day is scheduled to be held in Panama City, Panama.

Australia

Belief, religion and spirituality

Catholics and catholicism

Christianity

Europe

Italy

Oceania

Papacy and the Pope

Religious groups

Rome

Society

Southern Europe

Spain

Fast Facts

Continents and regions

Facts:
World Youth Day was created by Pope John Paul II after large turnouts at the 1984 Jubilee of Young People and the 1985 gathering for the International Year of Youth in Rome.

It is celebrated every two to three years with a large international gathering, and on off years, there is a smaller celebration in Rome.

Attendees spend time visiting the host country, performing community service, visiting dioceses, and participating in festival events.

Papal Mass is held on the closing Sunday of the event.

Past World Youth Festivals:
1986 - Rome, Italy

1987 - Buenos Aries, Argentina

1989 - Santiago de Compostela, Spain

1991 - Czestochowa, Poland

1993 - Denver, Colorado

January 14-16, 1995
Manila, Philippines
450,000 attendees
Up to five million attend mass.
Pope had to use a helicopter to get to the stage.

August 21-24, 1997
Paris, France
Over 500,000 attendees.
Over one million attend mass at Longchamps Race Track.
Pope at mass: "There is more to life than films and pop music."

August 15-20, 2000
Rome, Italy
Over two million attendees.
Dubbed the "Catholic Woodstock"
Featured concerts and prayer services.
300 portable confessionals were set up around the Colosseum and Circus Maximus arena.
2000 priests were on hand to hear confessions in over 30 languages.

July 23-28, 2002
Toronto, Canada
800,000 attend mass presided by the Pope.

August 16-21, 2005
Cologne, Germany
400,000 attendees

July 15-20, 2008
Sydney, Australia. Pope Benedict XVI makes his first trip to Australia to deliver the final Mass at the gathering.
500,000 attendees

August 16-21, 2011
Madrid, Spain
1,400,000-2,000,000 attendees.
Spain is the first country besides Italy to host WYD for a second time.

July 23-28, 2013
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Three million attend the final mass.

July 25-31, 2016
Krakow, Poland
2.5 to three million attend the final mass.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Zionsville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Partly Cloudy with Some Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Repaving project on Poplar Street

Image

Back to school for homeschooled kids

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Kevin issues a 'Rainbow Alert' - what does that mean?

Image

Honey Suckle clean up in Terre Haute

Image

Overflow at the Parke-Vermillion shelter

Image

Bloomfield Pool open for the rest of the summer

Image

AskRose kicks off at Rose-Hulman

Image

New lice policy for VCSC students

Image

First day of school for home schooled students

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton