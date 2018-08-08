Clear

Walmart is giving less shelf space to Twinkies. Hostess falls 16%

Hostess' comeback hasn't been all sweet.The maker of Twinkies, Ho Hos and Ding Dongs, reported disapp...

Posted: Aug. 8, 2018 8:54 PM
Updated: Aug. 8, 2018 8:54 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Hostess' comeback hasn't been all sweet.

The maker of Twinkies, Ho Hos and Ding Dongs, reported disappointing earnings Wednesday sending its stock sliding 16%.

Hostess Brands CEO Andrew Callahan said Wednesday the company had been hurt in the second quarter by shrinking shelf space and "lower promotional support from one large retail partner." Callahan did not specifically name the retailer, but an analyst on a conference call with company executives revealed it was Walmart.

The reduction in shelf space was "greater than we had planned," said Callahan. He said that the big box retailer enacted a "meaningful reduction" in stocking Hostess products. The Kansas City-based company reported earnings of 14 cents a share, missing analyst expectations of 18 cents a share. In another blow, the company only made $21 million last quarter, $5 million below expectations.

Related: Hostess to pay bonuses in Twinkies as well as cash

The iconic snack food brand has been trying to regain its foothold in the market since filing for bankruptcy six years ago and temporarily shuttering after struggling with high cost structures and slowing demand. It was bought by private equity firms and reemerged with a smaller headcount called Hostess Brands. Gores Group bought a majority stake for $725 million in July 2016.

In addition to offering its iconic staples like Twinkies, the nearly 100-year-old company earlier this year introduced a line of smaller treats, the Bakery Petites collection, made without artificial colors, flavors or high fructose corn syrup. The move helped boost growth for the first three months of the year, the company said.

The stock is down 24% year-to-date and 14% since May, when Callahan took the reigns as CEO. Despite short-term issues Callahan said that the " growth pieces and value creation of the Hostess Brands remains extremely strong.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Zionsville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Partly Cloudy with Some Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Repaving project on Poplar Street

Image

Back to school for homeschooled kids

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Kevin issues a 'Rainbow Alert' - what does that mean?

Image

Honey Suckle clean up in Terre Haute

Image

Overflow at the Parke-Vermillion shelter

Image

Bloomfield Pool open for the rest of the summer

Image

AskRose kicks off at Rose-Hulman

Image

New lice policy for VCSC students

Image

First day of school for home schooled students

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton