Clear

Treasury unveils new tax rules for 'pass-through' companies

Small business owners may have a few more answers if they're hoping to take advantage of a major business ta...

Posted: Aug. 8, 2018 7:20 PM
Updated: Aug. 8, 2018 7:20 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Small business owners may have a few more answers if they're hoping to take advantage of a major business tax break tucked in last year's new tax law.

The Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service released on Wednesday long-awaited guidance on how US taxpayers can claim a 20% deduction on income for owners, partners and shareholders in so-called pass-through entities -- e.g. S-corps, LLCs, partnerships and sole proprietorships.

Corporate taxes

Government and public administration

Public finance

Taxes and taxation

Compensation and benefits

Labor and employment

Wages and salaries

The proposed changes are part of a sweeping $1.5 trillion tax overhaul, which provided deep tax cuts for businesses, including setting a new corporate tax rate at 21%, down from 35%.

"The pass-through deduction is an important tax cut for small and mid-size businesses, reducing their effective tax rates to their lowest level since the 1930s," said Secretary Steven Mnuchin, in a statement. "Pass-through businesses play a critical role in our economy."

Owners of pass-through businesses, who pay taxes on their profits at the owner's individual tax rate, have wrestled with an additional dose of complexity about whether they qualify for the deduction.

The new guidance answers two big questions, said Nicole Kaeding, director of federal projects at the Tax Foundation.

First, it clarifies how companies that have multiple sources of income from various business lines can claim the deduction. Many larger pass-throughs were concerned they would not be able to take advantage of the full deduction without restructuring their business. Companies will now be allowed to aggregate pass-through income from multiple sources as single business income under the new guidance, Kaeding said.

Second, the guidance clarifies what businesses cannot use the deduction because they are based on the "reputation or skill" of an employer or owner. The guidance narrows the definition to specify just those individuals who receive endorsement deals, licensing income, or appearance fees, Kaeding said.

"It will probably exclude someone who is paid to be on TV or radio, but not someone who is a niche industry consultant," she said.

The guidance also reiterates previously outlined rules about the deduction. Americans with taxable income no more than $157,500 (or $315,000 if married filing jointly) automatically qualify. Those that earn more are subject to a complex set of a rules to figure out whether they can claim it.

The law also prohibits service businesses in certain industries from taking the deduction, including health, law, accounting, actuarial sciences, athletics, consulting, financial and brokerage services and the performing arts.

The public will be allowed to comment on the new guidance before it goes into effect.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Zionsville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Partly Cloudy with Some Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Repaving project on Poplar Street

Image

Back to school for homeschooled kids

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Kevin issues a 'Rainbow Alert' - what does that mean?

Image

Honey Suckle clean up in Terre Haute

Image

Overflow at the Parke-Vermillion shelter

Image

Bloomfield Pool open for the rest of the summer

Image

AskRose kicks off at Rose-Hulman

Image

New lice policy for VCSC students

Image

First day of school for home schooled students

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton