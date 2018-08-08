Kathleen Turner mystery: Who is the actress she shaded?

Kathleen Turner clearly doesn't have a problem speaking her mind.

In an interview published by Vulture on Tuesday, the 64-year-old actress let loose on everything from Elizabeth Taylor's voice ("It's awful.") to working with Nicolas Cage in "Peggy Sue Got Married" ("Listen, I made it work, honey.") to Donald Trump's "gross" handshake ("He goes to shake your hand and with his index finger kind of rubs the inside of your wrist. He's trying to do some kind of seductive intimacy move.").

But it's what she wouldn't say that has caused some uproar.

Turner talked about an unnamed actress she said "has played the same role for 20 years."

"She even looks pretty much the same," the raspy-voiced star said. "She's probably one of the richest women out there, but I would shoot myself if I were like that, only giving people what they expect."

Speculation on who Turner may have been referring to has now become one of the biggest Hollywood mysteries since #WhoBitBeyonce.

Guesses have ranged from Sandra Bullock to Julia Roberts, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.

On that last one, one thing we do know is that Turner did not love guest starring on "Friends."

She said she "didn't feel very welcomed by the cast."

"The 'Friends' actors were such a clique — but I don't think my experience with them was unique," Turner said. "I think it was simply that they were such a tight little group that nobody from the outside mattered."