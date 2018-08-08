Clear

Syria's first lady is being treated for breast cancer

Syrian first lady Asma al-Assad has been diagnosed with breast cancer, the office of the Syrian Presidency a...

Posted: Aug. 8, 2018 12:28 PM
Updated: Aug. 8, 2018 12:28 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Syrian first lady Asma al-Assad has been diagnosed with breast cancer, the office of the Syrian Presidency announced in a tweet on Wednesday.

"With strength, trust and faith .. Mrs Asma al-Assad begins her preliminary treatment of a malignant breast tumor that was discovered early," the office tweeted.

Bashar al-Assad

Breast cancer

Cancer

Continents and regions

Diseases and disorders

Health and medical

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Political Figures - Intl

Syria

Medical fields and specialties

Oncology

The tweet included a photo of the first lady, her arm attached to an IV drip, alongside her husband, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

"From the heart, the presidency and the staff wish Mrs. Asma a speedy recovery," it read.

The British-born wife of the Syrian president is a high-profile figure who has received both praise and criticism for standing by Assad throughout Syria's seven-year civil war. In 2016, she told Russia Today that she turned down guarantees of protection and financial security in exchange for leaving Syria.

The 42-year-old rose to prominence on social media during Syria's war. Her Instagram feed shows images of Asma cradling small children, sitting by the bedside of injured war victims and touring sites with local women.

Vogue's spring 2011 profile of Asma al-Assad was highly controversial. The piece called her a "rose in the desert" but didn't mention Syria's abysmal human rights record.

President Assad has been repeatedly accused of war crimes over the past seven years and several countries have accused him of launching chemical attacks on his own people in rebel-held areas. The president also has been heavily criticized for his treatment of political prisoners, many of whom have died in detention.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Sun and clouds; rain possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Second arrest in the Anita Oswald case

Image

Morning Stretches Westminster Village

Image

First day for Vigo County students and superintendent alike

Image

A stationary front draped across the area will keep the sky unsettled for your Wednesday.

Image

A new hate crime law in Indiana?

Image

Anti Aging Therapy Biltmore Dermatology

Image

Scattered storms and fog - Kevin breaks it all down for you

Image

National Night Out events

Image

Ag at Ivy Tech

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton