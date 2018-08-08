Clear

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's tears have fans worried

Photos that appear to show newly engaged Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin alternately crying and comforting ...

Posted: Aug. 8, 2018
Updated: Aug. 8, 2018 12:28 PM
CNN Wire

Photos that appear to show newly engaged Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin alternately crying and comforting each other has fans wondering what is going on.

The Images, which surfaced Tuesday, appear to show the couple distressed while out for a bike ride in New York City.

Bieber looked distraught, at times hiding his face in his hands and looking teary.

One photo appeared to show Bieber comforting Baldwin, caressing her face as she cried.

The 24-year-old singer and the 21-year-old model got engaged in July.

Naturally, social media went into full-fledged "what in the world is going on" mode.

For those worried about trouble in paradise, Baldwin later posted a photo of her and Bieber smooching with the caption, "My love," on her Instagram story.

CNN has reached out to Bieber's rep for comment.

