Clear

URGENT - Giuliani says Trump team will respond to Mueller about interview later Wednesday

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump's legal team plans to send its counteroffer to special counsel Robert Mue...

Posted: Aug. 8, 2018 12:29 PM
Updated: Aug. 8, 2018 12:29 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump's legal team plans to send its counteroffer to special counsel Robert Mueller regarding a potential interview later Wednesday, Rudy Giuliani said. "It is good faith attempt to reach an agreement," Giuliani, one of Trump's lawyers on the Russia investigation, told CNN. The former New York City mayor would not describe the contents of the counteroffer, except to say that "there is an area where we could agree, if they agree." Giuliani wouldn't say if that area has to do with collusion or obstruction.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Sun and clouds; rain possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Second arrest in the Anita Oswald case

Image

Morning Stretches Westminster Village

Image

First day for Vigo County students and superintendent alike

Image

A stationary front draped across the area will keep the sky unsettled for your Wednesday.

Image

A new hate crime law in Indiana?

Image

Anti Aging Therapy Biltmore Dermatology

Image

Scattered storms and fog - Kevin breaks it all down for you

Image

National Night Out events

Image

Ag at Ivy Tech

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton