URGENT - Giuliani says Trump team will respond to Mueller about interview later Wednesday

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump's legal team plans to send its counteroffer to special counsel Robert Mueller regarding a potential interview later Wednesday, Rudy Giuliani said. "It is good faith attempt to reach an agreement," Giuliani, one of Trump's lawyers on the Russia investigation, told CNN. The former New York City mayor would not describe the contents of the counteroffer, except to say that "there is an area where we could agree, if they agree." Giuliani wouldn't say if that area has to do with collusion or obstruction.
