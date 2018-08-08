Clear

Samsung's next move: A $22 billion bet on new tech

Samsung will pour $22 billion into emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and 5G as it search...

Posted: Aug. 8, 2018 12:28 PM
Updated: Aug. 8, 2018 12:28 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Samsung will pour $22 billion into emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and 5G as it searches for new products to power growth.

The South Korean conglomerate said in a statement on Wednesday that it would invest 25 trillion won ($22 billion) in four areas over three years. In addition to AI and 5G, Samsung will focus its efforts on automotive electronics parts and biopharmaceuticals.

The tech company said it would hire 1,000 AI researchers around the world and seek to become a major player in next-generation 5G networks. It said both technologies are crucial for the development of autonomous vehicles.

Samsung is South Korea's biggest conglomerate and the world's biggest smartphone maker. But its profits have suffered from disappointing sales and slowing demand for some memory chips.

It is also facing increasing competition from Chinese rivals Huawei and Xiaomi.

The company has been hit by a series of scandals in recent years. Its de facto leader Lee Jae-yong was convicted of corruption last year, but released from prison in February.

Related: Samsung's run of record profits fizzles out

The investments announced Wednesday are part of a larger plan to spend 180 trillion won ($160 billion) over the next three years on capital expenditures and research and development.

Areas that will be targeted for investment include the company's manufacturing hubs, as well as existing memory and display businesses.

Samsung said it plans to create 40,000 new jobs over the next three years.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Sun and clouds; rain possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Second arrest in the Anita Oswald case

Image

Morning Stretches Westminster Village

Image

First day for Vigo County students and superintendent alike

Image

A stationary front draped across the area will keep the sky unsettled for your Wednesday.

Image

A new hate crime law in Indiana?

Image

Anti Aging Therapy Biltmore Dermatology

Image

Scattered storms and fog - Kevin breaks it all down for you

Image

National Night Out events

Image

Ag at Ivy Tech

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton