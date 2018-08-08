Clear

Rand Paul says he delivered Trump letter to Putin

Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul announced Wednesday that he delivered a letter to Russian President Vladi...

Posted: Aug. 8, 2018 12:27 PM
Updated: Aug. 8, 2018 12:27 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul announced Wednesday that he delivered a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin from US President Donald Trump.

"I was honored to deliver a letter from President Trump to President Vladimir Putin's administration," Paul tweeted.

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Eastern Europe

Europe

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Investigations

Political Figures - Intl

Political Figures - US

Politics

Rand Paul

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

US federal government

Vladimir Putin

White House

"The letter emphasized the importance of further engagement in various areas including countering terrorism, enhancing legislative dialogue and resuming cultural exchanges," Paul said.

CNN has reached out to Paul's office and the White House for more details.

Paul spoke with Trump multiple times ahead of the senator's travel to Moscow, both in person and in the Oval Office, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

Paul, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, had planned this Russia trip before the Helsinki summit, the source said. After the summit, Paul and Trump discussed the senator's planned Russian meetings and the messages the president wanted Paul to convey to them.

Paul received the letter before leaving Washington and then hand-delivered it to the Russian government, the source said.

According to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the letter was sent to Putin "through diplomatic channels," but the Kremlin has not yet reviewed it.

Paul has been in Russia this week on a trip he sees as a continuation of Trump's diplomatic outreach to Putin.

On Monday, the Kentucky Republican invited Russian lawmakers to Washington "to continue dialogue on vital issues such as nuclear non-proliferation and combating terrorism," which comes several weeks after Trump invited Putin to DC as well.

Paul remained supportive of Trump following the US President's performance during a news conference with Putin in July. Trump said then that he doesn't "see any reason why" Russia would be responsible for the election hacking, accepting Putin's denial over the US intelligence community's assessment. Facing public pressure, including criticism from some Republicans, Trump later said he misspoke.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Sun and clouds; rain possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Second arrest in the Anita Oswald case

Image

Morning Stretches Westminster Village

Image

First day for Vigo County students and superintendent alike

Image

A stationary front draped across the area will keep the sky unsettled for your Wednesday.

Image

A new hate crime law in Indiana?

Image

Anti Aging Therapy Biltmore Dermatology

Image

Scattered storms and fog - Kevin breaks it all down for you

Image

National Night Out events

Image

Ag at Ivy Tech

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton