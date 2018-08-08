URGENT - New York Republican congressman indicted on insider trading charges

(CNN) -- New York Republican Rep. Chris Collins has been charged with alleged securities fraud, wire fraud and false statements, the Justice Department announced Wednesday. Collins, who was the first sitting member of Congress to endorse Trump's presidential bid, surrendered this morning at his attorney's office in Manhattan, according to the FBI.
