Kanye West to return to 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Five years after their Twitter feud, Kanye West is set to return to "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

Kimmel tweeted the news Monday that West will appear on his late-night show Thursday night.

Arts and entertainment Celebrities Jimmy Kimmel Kanye West Late night television Television programming

"On Thursday night, HURRICANE KANYE strikes @JimmyKimmelLive! @KanyeWest," Kimmel tweeted.

In 2013, the talk-show host ran afoul of the rapper after he parodied West's interview with BBC Radio 1 in which he said things such as "I'm the No. 1 rock star on the planet."

West tweeted, "JIMMY KIMMEL IS OUT OF LINE TO TRY AND SPOOF IN ANY WAY THE FIRST PIECE OF HONEST MEDIA IN YEARS," and went on to say a few more things that can't be shared in polite society.

Last year West's wife, Kim Kardashian West, read one such tweet during a special "Mean Tweets" skit in honor of Kimmel's birthday.

Kimmel didn't shy away from the beef at all.

He tweeted that "apparently @KanyeWest is VERY VERY ANGRY with me...."

The pair eventually made up, with West coming on the show and Kimmel apologizing.

Kanye and Kimmel have a meeting of the minds

"I really felt bad about all of this stuff I did," Kimmel told West. "The main reason I did (the sketch) is because I like to see kids curse. ... Most people maybe even think that this is some publicity stunt that we cooked up."

West, who said at the time he has never "ever done a publicity stunt in my life," said he was just speaking his truth in the BBC Radio 1 interview.

"I'm totally weird, and I'm totally honest, and I'm totally inappropriate sometimes," West said. "I'm just going to give y'all the truth, and y'all going to learn to love it. You're going to love me, you're going to hate me, but I'm going to be me."