Missouri prosecutor who didn't charge officer in Michael Brown killing appears to be ousted in primary

A Ferguson city councilman appears to have defeated the St. Louis County prosecuting attorney who oversaw the controversial grand jury inquiry into the 2014 police killing of unarmed black teen Michael Brown in a Tuesday primary, according to unofficial election results.
Wesley Bell would replace Robert McCulloch, who took office in 1991. A former public defender and municipal court judge, Bell, who is black, ran as a reformer and pledged to end cash bail, "create a task force to identify factors leading to wrongful convictions" and increase transparency in the system.
Continents and regions
Crime, law enforcement and corrections
Criminal law
Elections and campaigns
Ferguson shooting and protests
Government and public administration
Law and legal system
Michael Brown
Midwestern United States
Misc people
Missouri
North America
Politics
Robert McCulloch
The Americas
United States
McCulloch was criticized for his handling of the investigation into Darren Wilson, the white officer who shot Brown after a brief altercation on a Ferguson street. Wilson was never charged in connection with the case, which eventually touched off a Justice Department probe that accused the police department of systematic racial bias.
There is no Republican candidate in the race, so Bell would be all but assured of taking over from McCulloch when his term ends. The unofficial election results show Bell defeating the 7-term incumbent by more than 13 points, with nearly 57% of the vote.
Bell told The New York Times in an interview before the primary that if he had been in the job after Brown's killing, he would have appointed a special prosecutor.
"The relationship between the prosecutor's office and law enforcement is so close," he said, "and therein lies the definition of conflict of interest."
In a series of tweets after the election results came in, activist DeRay Mckesson, who became a national figure during the Ferguson protests, cheered McCulloch's apparent ouster.
"Shout-out to all of the activist and organizers who led the grassroots effort to get Wesley Bell elected," he wrote. "People power has impact. #ByeBob"
Related Content
- Missouri prosecutor who didn't charge officer in Michael Brown killing appears to be ousted in primary
- Polish ruling party ousts PM
- Leading Republican drops out of Ohio race to oust Sen. Sherrod Brown
- Pompeo calls on OAS to oust Venezuela
- Pompeo calls on OAS to oust Venezuela
- 28-year-old newcomer ousts 10-term NY congressman
- FBI raids Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's office
- Michael Flynn charged with lying to FBI
- Raiding Trump lawyer Michael Cohen is a stunning move by federal prosecutors
- New FBI texts appear to show early 2016 discussion of Clinton special prosecutor