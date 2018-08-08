(CNN) -- Rashida Tlaib will likely be the first Muslim woman elected to Congress after CNN has projected her to win the Democratic primary in Michigan's 13th District. Tlaib, who beat a crowded field of Democrats to win Tuesday's primary, will not face a Republican opponent in November's general election. She can still be opposed by a write-in candidate, but would be the overwhelming favorite in the deeply Democratic district.
Related Content
- URGENT - Michigan Democrat likely to be first Muslim woman elected to Congress
- Michigan Democrat likely to be first Muslim woman elected to Congress
- URGENT - Trump retweets anti-Muslim videos
- She may be the first Muslim woman in Congress
- She could be the first Muslim woman in Congress. She has to defeat Detroit's Democratic establishment first
- Trump targets Democrats, Comey in Michigan speech
- URGENT - Corker decides against re-election bid
- Democrats in Congress want answers on Pruitt
- Trump retweets anti-Muslim videos
Scroll for more content...