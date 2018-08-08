Clear

Lewis Hamilton calls plastic pollution 'disgusting' after beach clean up

Posted: Aug. 8, 2018 12:31 PM
Updated: Aug. 8, 2018 12:31 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

As the war against plastic continues, Lewis Hamilton has expressed his fury at companies who are "blindly fixated on profit" after spending two hours cleaning up a beach littered with rubbish.

The four-time Formula One champion posted a minute-long video to social media encouraging people to think about the impact their actions have on the environment, calling the pollution "disgusting."

"Okay guys I'm here in this beautiful part of the world, we have found this trash space here and we have come to clean up," said Hamilton, who was reportedly on the Greek island of Mykonos.

"I just wanted you guys to see the impact you are having when you buy plastic and throw it away. This is where it goes. It's disgusting.

"What you end up buying ends up in the damn sea. Think. Think about it. We came here and this was completely covered in plastic bottles."

Pointing at other rubbish, he added: "This is all polystyrene, little, small pieces. We are going to come back and try to hoover it up.

"Just don't buy polystyrene either. Plastic, polystyrene, all those things. Do not support these companies."

The video was posted on Hamilton's Instagram account with the message, "We couldn't stand by, we had to do something. We all need to act, we must stop supporting companies that are blindly fixated on their profits at the expense of our beautiful planet and its environment.

"Please don't buy plastic. Please always recycle, we can all make a huge difference through the actions that we take every single day!"

Twitter users expressed their gratitude at the Mercedes driver for raising awareness of the problem.

"Lewis Hamilton just went right up in my respect-o-meter! Good to see the rich and famous being proactive to help our beautiful planet!" one user tweeted.

Others questioned the star's participation in gas-guzzling Formula 1, and his sponsorship from L'Oreal which uses plastic to package its product.

"I just do not like this hypocrisy from Lewis. How much plastic does L'Oreal use a year? You know, one of his main sponsors that are blindly fixated on profit," another user tweeted.

'I love pancakes, so it's great'

In September 2017, Hamilton became a vegan in pursuit of a healthier lifestyle and to protect the planet.

He removed all animal-based products -- meat, seafood, dairy, even honey -- from his diet.

"I used to get to my summer or winter break and the first thing I'd do when I arrived in the morning was have a stack of pancakes," Hamilton told CNN's The Circuit.

"It's exciting when you've gone the whole year not having them, but now I'm having them every weekend and they still taste amazing.

"It's crazy. I'm not putting more weight on because, with this new plant-based diet, I can have more carbs which is contradictory of what you'd normally have thought diet-wise, but I'm not going to complain, I love pancakes so it's great."

In an environmentally conscious era, F1 is recognizing the heavy reliance the sport has on fossil fuels which could be in short supply in years to come.

Figures from 2007 suggested F1 cars emitted about 1.5kg (3.30 lbs) of carbon dioxide every kilometer -- nine times more than a family car -- but by 2013, the Formula One Teams' Association (FOTA) said carbon emissions across the paddock had been reduced by 7 percent.

More fuel-efficient technology, smaller engines and new regulations reducing fuel useage by 40 percent across the season are other steps being taken by motorsport's governing body, the FIA.

