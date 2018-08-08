Clear

Kepa Arrizabalaga: Spanish goalkeeper pays $91 million release clause

This has been the summer of the goalkeeper.Weeks after Liverpool paid a world record fee for Brazil N...

Posted: Aug. 8, 2018 12:32 PM
Updated: Aug. 8, 2018 12:32 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

This has been the summer of the goalkeeper.

Weeks after Liverpool paid a world record fee for Brazil No.1 Alisson, Chelsea is edging closer to eclipsing the mark set by its English Premier League rival after Athletic Bilbao keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga paid his release clause of $91 million Wednesday, allowing him to leave the La Liga outfit ahead of a proposed move to London.

Athletes

Sports and recreation

Should the deal be completed, it would be more than the $68 million Liverpool paid for Alisson in July and would also be a club record purchase, surpassing the $75 million Chelsea spent on striker Alvaro Morata last summer.

In a statement issued on its website, Athletic confirmed Kepa had activated his release clause, adding: "Athletic thanks the player for his contribution during the time he has remained in our club."

In Spain, a player has to buy himself out of his contract. The funds are then deposited with La Liga to trigger the release clause in the player's contract before being transferred to the selling club.

Ultimately Chelsea would pay the fee, though the London club has yet to publicly comment on the transfer.

It has been widely reported that Kepa, 23, will replace Thibaut Courtois as Chelsea's No.1 -- the Belgian goalkeeper has failed to report for training in recent days.

Real Madrid has been linked with Courtois, 26, though the Spanish club's coach Julen Lopetegui refused to comment on the speculation during a press conference Wednesday.

Spain No.2 Kepa, who has made one appearance for his country, could make his debut in Saturday's Premier League game against Huddersfield if the deal goes through.

READ: Liverpool signs Alisson from Roma

"I saw him one year ago [when I was] at Naples, and my first impression was he was a very good goalkeeper," said Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri after the London club's goalless draw with Lyon in a friendly Tuesday. "Very young, but very, very good."

Visit cnn.com/sport for more news and videos

Kepa was on the verge of signing for Real in January for $21 million but then boss Zinedine Zidane pulled the plug on the deal.

The young stopper consequently signed a new six-year deal with Bilbao which elevated his release clause to $91 million.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Sun and clouds; rain possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Second arrest in the Anita Oswald case

Image

Morning Stretches Westminster Village

Image

First day for Vigo County students and superintendent alike

Image

A stationary front draped across the area will keep the sky unsettled for your Wednesday.

Image

A new hate crime law in Indiana?

Image

Anti Aging Therapy Biltmore Dermatology

Image

Scattered storms and fog - Kevin breaks it all down for you

Image

National Night Out events

Image

Ag at Ivy Tech

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton