Clear

Another Prime perk at Whole Foods: Curbside pickup

It's getting pretty hard to shop at Whole Foods without an Amazon Prime membership.The Amazon-owned g...

Posted: Aug. 8, 2018 12:32 PM
Updated: Aug. 8, 2018 12:32 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

It's getting pretty hard to shop at Whole Foods without an Amazon Prime membership.

The Amazon-owned grocery chain is adding curbside pickup for members of its $119 per year membership. Customers can shop Whole Foods' selection in the Prime Now app or website, and they can have their groceries ready for pickup in just a half hour.

Curbside pickup is launching in Sacramento, California, and Virginia Beach, Virginia, immediately with more cities to come throughout 2018, Amazon announced Wednesday. There's a $4.99 fee if you want the groceries ready in a half hour, but it's free if shoppers can wait an hour or longer for their stuff. Whole Foods will reserve parking spots for curbside pickup customers.

Related: 5 ways Amazon has already changed Whole Foods

Amazon is also integrating Alexa into the shopping experience. Customers can add food to their Whole Foods' order (i.e. "Alexa, add steak to my Whole Foods cart.") and have it included in their pickup order.

Curbside pickup is Whole Foods' latest Prime perk. Since Amazon's $13.7 billion acquisition last year, Whole Foods shoppers are being offered a growing list of Prime benefits including discounts and delivery.

Prime isn't just for Whole Foods. It's Amazon's membership service. For a fee, subscribers are entitled to free two-day shipping on Amazon orders, exclusive discounts and access to Amazon's streaming TV shows and movies.

Ultimately, the goal of the Whole Foods perks is to get more people signing up for Prime, and to get existing Prime members into Whole Foods.

"They believe this locks in the customer and induces them to buy more from Amazon," Scott Neslin, a marketing professor at Dartmouth's Tuck School of Business previously told CNN.

But Amazon needs to convince Prime members that a recent price hike from $99 per year to $119 per year makes the membership even more valuable.

"Despite the price hike, we continue to view Prime as an essential service for many consumers around the world," an analyst wrote shortly after the price increase in April.

Whole Foods is a small player in the US grocery sector, accounting for just 2% market share.

Offering perks and discounts could help the brand become more competitive.

Its larger rivals, including Kroger, Walmart and Target, already offer curbside pickup but are also spending like crazy to maintain their lead. For example, Target bought a same-day delivery startup and Kroger just launched a direct home delivery service.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Sun and clouds; rain possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Second arrest in the Anita Oswald case

Image

Morning Stretches Westminster Village

Image

First day for Vigo County students and superintendent alike

Image

A stationary front draped across the area will keep the sky unsettled for your Wednesday.

Image

A new hate crime law in Indiana?

Image

Anti Aging Therapy Biltmore Dermatology

Image

Scattered storms and fog - Kevin breaks it all down for you

Image

National Night Out events

Image

Ag at Ivy Tech

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton