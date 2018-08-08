Clear

5 things for August 8: Primaries, immigration, China, Puerto Rico, New Mexico

Poor Hawaii. Just as the 3-month-long volcano eruption...

Posted: Aug. 8, 2018 12:33 PM
Updated: Aug. 8, 2018 12:33 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Poor Hawaii. Just as the 3-month-long volcano eruption slows down, a hurricane comes along. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Primary elections 

Asia

Caribbean

China

Continents and regions

East Asia

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Latin America

New Mexico

North America

Politics

Puerto Rico

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

Accidents, disasters and safety

California

California wildfires

Fires

Natural disasters

Wildfires

Donald Trump

Elections (by type)

Midterm elections

Political Figures - US

Primaries and caucuses

Immigration

Immigration, citizenship and displacement

International relations and national security

It was another night of tight races and close calls in primary and special elections ahead of November's midterms. The big takeaways: Two Trump-backed candidates are locked in tight, tight races. A special election for a congressional seat in Ohio is still too close to call, with the GOP's Troy Balderson (left, above) fewer than 2,000 votes ahead of Democrat Danny O'Connor. In Kansas, the Republican gubernatorial primary is also too close to call, with Trump-backed Kris Kobach fewer than 1,000 votes ahead of incumbent Jeff Colyer. Political experts are looking to these races as barometers for what may happen in the midterms. And though the President's candidates may win, Ohio's close race could be an ominous sign for the GOP.

2. Immigration

White House adviser Stephen Miller reportedly is pushing to make it harder for legal immigrants to get citizenship. Basically, if immigrants waiting for citizenship use some public benefits -- which they are legally entitled to do -- rules now on the books allow the government to reject them for citizenship on the grounds they could become a "public charge." Now, Miller wants to expand these loosely-defined benefits to include even the most basic (and public) of services, like Medicare and food stamps.

3. China

A landmark law protecting children has landed in China. The country's first laws designed to protect minors from sexual harassment on school campuses, including excessive physical contact and suggestive messages and images, are now in effect in the city of Hangzhou. The measures also outline "relief" options for victims of sexual harassment, including psychological support and legal aid. The treatment of children in schools is a serious problem in China, and advocates hope these laws will hold teachers and school staff -- the country's leading perpetrators of this kind of abuse -- accountable.

4. Puerto Rico

It's finally happened. Eleven months after Hurricane Maria hit, power has been restored to almost everyone on the island. Of nearly 1.4 million customers who lost electrical service after September's storm, just 25 remain in the dark. This is a huge step forward for the people of the US territory, as well as the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority. The utility courted controversy when it signed a $300 million contract with a tiny Montana firm to help restore power. After the contract was cancelled, the company's executive director stepped down.

5. New Mexico 

The remains of a little boy have been found at the New Mexico compound where 11 other children were found last week, starving and locked in a trailer. The compound was raided as part of a search for 3-year-old Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj, whose father allegedly abducted him in November from Georgia. The boy's father was among the people arrested at the site, but the young boy was nowhere to be found. Authorities are waiting on positive identification to see if the remains are his.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Demi Lovato has left the hospital and entered rehab 

The singer suffered an overdose of some kind in July. A

Papa John's is blaming, well, Papa John for a dip in sales 

Turns out racial slurs taste pretty bad on pizza. 

Leonardo da Vinci may not have painted many of his most famous works

Assistants: Underrated and underappreciated since 1500 AD!

Why middle-aged men are renting themselves out in Japan 

Don't worry, it's completely honorable -- and actually really wholesome.

HGTV buys the 'Brady Bunch' house

~ Here's the story ~ of a fixer-upper! ~

TODAY'S NUMBER

14,000

The number of firefighters battling 17 major wildfires now burning across California

TODAY'S QUOTE

"I know a lot of people who say, 'F politics, they're all crooks, whatever.' But to me, that says 'defeatist attitude.'"

Director Spike Lee, who says he hopes his new movie, "Black KkKlansman," makes Donald Trump a one-term President

AND FINALLY

Do ... not ... disturb ...

This husky is fully aware that a visit from a butterfly is a little flappy blessing. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Sun and clouds; rain possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Second arrest in the Anita Oswald case

Image

Morning Stretches Westminster Village

Image

First day for Vigo County students and superintendent alike

Image

A stationary front draped across the area will keep the sky unsettled for your Wednesday.

Image

A new hate crime law in Indiana?

Image

Anti Aging Therapy Biltmore Dermatology

Image

Scattered storms and fog - Kevin breaks it all down for you

Image

National Night Out events

Image

Ag at Ivy Tech

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton