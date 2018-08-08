Clear

Contaminated food kills at least 9 people at funeral in Peru

At least nine people died and dozens more became ill after eating contaminated food at a Peruvian funeral....

Posted: Aug. 8, 2018 12:28 PM
Updated: Aug. 8, 2018 12:28 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

At least nine people died and dozens more became ill after eating contaminated food at a Peruvian funeral.

Initial tests by the country's health department found insecticides in the food served to mourners on Monday in Ayacucho, a southern Andean region of Peru.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Continents and regions

Diseases and disorders

Food and drink

Food safety

Foodborne illness

Funerals

Gastrointestinal disorders

Health and medical

Latin America

Peru

Product safety

Safety issues and practices

South America

The Americas

Officials investigating the case have taken samples to test the food and beverages that were served to determine the exact contaminants, according to a statement from Peru's Ministry of Health.

Fifty-two people became ill, according to Peru's civil defense agency.

A statement from the health ministry says two of the victims, a 2-year-old baby and a pregnant woman, are both expected to make full recoveries.

"My condolences and solidarity with the families of the deceased in Ayacucho, who died from suspected food poisoning," Minister of Health Silvia Pessah said in an official tweet.

The ages of the deceased ranged from 12 to 78-years-old.

Peru's civil defense agency Indeci said that a number of patients had been evacuated from the southern Andean region to the capital city of Lima.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Sun and clouds; rain possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Second arrest in the Anita Oswald case

Image

Morning Stretches Westminster Village

Image

First day for Vigo County students and superintendent alike

Image

A stationary front draped across the area will keep the sky unsettled for your Wednesday.

Image

A new hate crime law in Indiana?

Image

Anti Aging Therapy Biltmore Dermatology

Image

Scattered storms and fog - Kevin breaks it all down for you

Image

National Night Out events

Image

Ag at Ivy Tech

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton