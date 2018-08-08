Clear

World's biggest IPO in 2 years shows China's 5G ambitions

China's latest blockbuster IPO is set to help the country become a 5G powerhouse.Telecom company Chin...

Posted: Aug. 8, 2018 12:34 PM
Updated: Aug. 8, 2018 12:34 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

China's latest blockbuster IPO is set to help the country become a 5G powerhouse.

Telecom company China Tower's Hong Kong debut on Wednesday is the world's biggest stock listing since Postal Savings Bank of China nearly two years ago. China Tower raised $6.9 billion from investors, valuing it at nearly $28 billion.

The state-owned firm is central to China's ambitions to become a global leader in 5G technology, which will eventually be used to run self-driving cars, virtual reality and smart cities.

China Tower is the world's biggest developer of cell-phone tower sites. The company was formed out of the networks of China's three big, state-owned wireless carriers and has a near monopoly in the country.

Related: What is 5G?

"Its role in rolling-out 5G-capable infrastructure is very important," said Kenny Liew, a telecommunications analyst at research firm Fitch Solutions.

By placing responsibility for building these networks into the hands of one company, the Chinese government is hoping that 5G can be rolled out more quickly and efficiently, Liew added.

A study released by Deloitte this week found that China has a strong track record of rapidly building telecommunications networks.

5G will need thousands of new wireless sites, many of which must be put on lamp posts and utility poles in densely populated areas.

Related: Here's why 5G is the future

China Tower built roughly 460 cell sites a day last year, according to Deloitte. Whereas the United States today has fewer than five cell sites per 10,000 people, China has more than 14.

China Tower says it plans to use about 60% of its IPO proceeds to build out and improve network infrastructure.

The Chinese government wants 5G deployed on a large commercial scale by 2020, and China's major carriers have all promised to meet that goal.

Despite the buzz around 5G, China Tower is the latest big tech listing to get a lukewarm reaction from investors in Hong Kong.

The company's shares were priced at the bottom end of its IPO range. And on their trading debut in Hong Kong on Wednesday, they traded flat.

Last month, Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi went public with a lower-than-expected valuation of about $54 billion. The shares sank as much as 5.9% on their first day of trading after also earlier pricing at the bottom of their range.

-- Julia Horowitz contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Sun and clouds; rain possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Second arrest in the Anita Oswald case

Image

Morning Stretches Westminster Village

Image

First day for Vigo County students and superintendent alike

Image

A stationary front draped across the area will keep the sky unsettled for your Wednesday.

Image

A new hate crime law in Indiana?

Image

Anti Aging Therapy Biltmore Dermatology

Image

Scattered storms and fog - Kevin breaks it all down for you

Image

National Night Out events

Image

Ag at Ivy Tech

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton