Clear

New Zealand's new attraction makes you a human slingshot

New Zealand, the world's capital of advent...

Posted: Aug. 8, 2018 12:34 PM
Updated: Aug. 8, 2018 12:34 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

New Zealand, the world's capital of adventure tourism, just got even more adventurous.

The land of hobbits and skydiving is upping the ante with a human slingshot.

Continents and regions

New Zealand

Oceania

Adventure travel

Tourism

Travel and tourism

Caribbean

Saint Kitts and Nevis

The Americas

Yep, you read that right. The Nevis Valley on New Zealand's South Island near Queenstown -- home of the world's first commercial bungee jump -- is now home to a new thrill-seeker's dream called The Nevis Catapult.

If you're the kind of person who thinks bungee jumping is just not exciting enough, the catapult is the perfect way to get your heart beating in your throat.

Unlike a bungee, which involves a freefall and rebound (basically, you go down and then back up), the catapult pushes you straight out in one direction before dropping you -- 492 feet up and out, to be exact.

According to AJ Hackett Bungy, the company who created The Nevis Catapult, the brave people who try it out will reach speeds of nearly 62 miles an hour in just 1.5 seconds in the air. Overall, the catapult experience lasts three or four minutes, depending on velocity.

Travelers who want to partake in the catapult experience will need to get in a AJ Hackett-owned four-wheel-drive vehicle to access the remote region of the Nevis Valley, before strapping in with a harness and helmet and embarking on the thrilling journey.

A few things to keep in mind: In order to participate, you must be at least 13 years old and weigh at least 60 pounds (27 kg). It costs $255 NZ ($172 USD) to take the leap, and you'll also need to fill out a questionnaire and share any medical conditions in advance.

Although Queenstown has become known as one of the world's best destinations for adventure travelers, the gorgeous region has plenty more to offer besides skydiving and human catapulting.

The Remarkables mountain chain and Lake Wakatipu are both breathtaking natural features, and the surrounding valley is noted for its wine, especially Pinot Noir.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Sun and clouds; rain possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Second arrest in the Anita Oswald case

Image

Morning Stretches Westminster Village

Image

First day for Vigo County students and superintendent alike

Image

A stationary front draped across the area will keep the sky unsettled for your Wednesday.

Image

A new hate crime law in Indiana?

Image

Anti Aging Therapy Biltmore Dermatology

Image

Scattered storms and fog - Kevin breaks it all down for you

Image

National Night Out events

Image

Ag at Ivy Tech

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton